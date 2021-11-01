The Heron Creek Community Foundation held its 11th annual Golf Tournament on Oct. 22.
Members, guests and businesses all supported the tournament. More than 120 players enjoyed a great morning of golf, camaraderie and friendly competition. Tournament champions were recognized at a luncheon at the Heron Creek Golf & Country Club.
The 2021 Heron Creek Community Foundation grant recipients were honored and recognized throughout the festivities.
All five North Port commissioners, including North Port Mayor Jill Luke attended the luncheon, where they met a few of the grant recipients.
The Heron Creek Community Foundation is committed to supporting the needs of the North Port community, with a mission to support qualified organizations that serve the residents of North Port and improve the quality of life in the community. The organization looks at both the proactive programs as well as reactive programs.
This year, the Heron Creek Community Foundation has contributed $72,800 to North Port charitable organizations. These organizations provide, food, mental health, child protection and educational services.
Recognized were All Faiths Food Bank, Take Stock in Children, North Port Meals on Wheels, Child Protection Services, Safe Place & Rape Crisis Center, Good Samaritan Pharmacy & Health Services and Loveland Center.
This year, with the support of the Heron Creek Golf & Country Club, the foundation welcomes the nationally known First Tee program to North Port. This is a proactive program that works with the children building life skills, nine core values, educational tools, social skills, leadership and teamwork, all in a positive youth environment. For more about First Tee, visit www.firstteesarasotamanatee.org or find First Tee Sarasota-Manatee’s page on Facebook.
For more about the Heron Creek Community Foundation, visit www.heroncreekfoundation.org or check out their page on Facebook.
SERVICE ACADEMY NOMINEES
U.S. Rep. Greg Steube announced the students’ nominations into the four U.S. service academies.
Charlotte High: Carl Rambo, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy; Christian Kreegel, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.
Lemon Bay High: Iker Perez-Calderon, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Naval Academy.
Florida Southwestern High: Travis Hicks, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.
Venice High: Anya Kratz, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy; Gregory Heenan, U.S. Air Force Academy; Kaytlyn Paul, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Naval Academy; Lucca Iacopetti, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Naval Academy; Michael Raney Jr., U.S. Naval Academy; Natalie Hays, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.
Pine View School: Joseph Oliver, U.S. Military Academy; Molly Owens, U.S. Naval Academy
Sarasota Military Academy: Gavin Edwards, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy; Isabella Evans, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.
USAFA Preparatory School: John Busha, U.S. Air Force Academy.
