The Turkey Food Drive has been a tradition for many years at The Homeless Coalition.
With the tremendous support of donations from individuals, corporations, businesses and helping volunteers, The Homeless Coalition was able to provide turkeys to everyone in need.
Nov. 19, The Homeless Coalition distributed 104 turkeys along with traditional Thanksgiving food items to prepare.
Then, on Nov. 22, nearly 150 turkeys were handed out along with holiday bags and bread. Volunteers led the drive each day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and were happy to give back to the community.
A group of caring children showed up to help their mothers pack boxes and create holiday artwork. One special little girl even handed out Christmas toys throughout the day. With the collaboration of so many generous partnerships, The Homeless Coalition continues to give back.
“We take pride in the ability to help so many of our neighbors enjoy a Thanksgiving meal,” said Tina Figliuolo, chief executive officer of The Homeless Coalition.
The Homeless Coalition is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization incorporated in June 1989. It is the mission of The Homeless Coalition to alleviate and prevent hunger and homelessness.
If you would like more information or how you can help at The Homeless Coalition, contact Meghan Himelein, 941-627-4313 Ext. 134 or email MeghanHimelein@cchomelesscoalition.org
PURPLE HEART VETS DONATE
Did you know Charlotte County has a local Chapter of the Military Order of the Purple Heart?
The mission of the order is to foster an environment of goodwill and camaraderie among combat wounded veterans, promote patriotism, support necessary legislative initiatives, and most importantly provide service to all veterans and their families.
Chapter 759, Military Order of the Purple Heart was proud to present a check for $1,000 to the Florence Ryan Fund administered through the Charlotte County Veteran's Council.
The Ryan fund assists honorably discharged Charlotte County veterans with One Time Emergency help with payment of utility bills, mortgage/rent, etc. The CCVC executive board reviews all requests for emergency help to ensure funds are appropriately allocated to those truly in need.
If you are a combat wounded veteran, it would be their pleasure to have you join the chapter.
The group meets the third Saturday of each Month at the American Legion, Post 110, on Harbor Boulevard in Port Charlotte. Due to the proximity of the Christmas holiday, there will be no December meeting. The next meeting will be Jan. 15, 2022.
Members of the chapter are combat wounded veterans who are dedicated to our country and our veteran community. The Military Order of the Purple Heart was chartered by Congress. Members received the Purple Heart Medal for wounds suffered in combat or by an act of international terrorism.
Associate membership is also available to the immediate family members of the Purple Heart recipient.
For more information, contact chapter commander, Jack Brunton via email at jbrul938@aol.com.
