Vineland Elementary School announced its Herons of the Month for March, grades three through five. Pictured are, from left, (front) Patience Henthorn, Paige Gilbert, Emma Long, Lily-Anah Mitri-LeGault, Audia VanSantvoord, Arina Pavlova, Maeken Pardue (back) Morgan Wheeler, Olivia Paulsen, Ryan Williams, Samantha Yusk, Mitchell Vasher and Cody Rigney.
Vineland Elementary School announced its Herons of the Month for March for kindergarten through second grade. Pictured are, from left, (front) Jason Ruban, Enzo Mondesi, Hartlee Johnson, (middle) Daniel Zidanavicius, Diana Ulrich, Pamela Mosqueda-Torres, Josephine Boling, Lilah Kostuck, Lucas Mitri-LeGault, Morgan Strahan, (top) Leland Mamalis, Chase Cunningham, Macy Hall and Sofia Cimmino.
Vineland Elementary School announced its Herons of the Month for March, grades three through five. Pictured are, from left, (front) Patience Henthorn, Paige Gilbert, Emma Long, Lily-Anah Mitri-LeGault, Audia VanSantvoord, Arina Pavlova, Maeken Pardue (back) Morgan Wheeler, Olivia Paulsen, Ryan Williams, Samantha Yusk, Mitchell Vasher and Cody Rigney.
PHOTOS PROVIDED
Vineland Elementary School announced its Herons of the Month for March for kindergarten through second grade. Pictured are, from left, (front) Jason Ruban, Enzo Mondesi, Hartlee Johnson, (middle) Daniel Zidanavicius, Diana Ulrich, Pamela Mosqueda-Torres, Josephine Boling, Lilah Kostuck, Lucas Mitri-LeGault, Morgan Strahan, (top) Leland Mamalis, Chase Cunningham, Macy Hall and Sofia Cimmino.
North Port Police Capt. Scott King graduated with Class 281 from the FBI National Academy.
The 10-week training program in Quantico, Virginia, focuses on intelligence theory, law, behavioral science and enforcement. Officers must be nominated by agency heads.
King oversees the Patrol Operations Bureau and is the agency’s High Risk Incident Commander for critical incidents. He began his military and law enforcement career with the U.S. Air Force in 1998, and was honorably discharged in 2002 as a senior airman. He began his career with NPPD in 2007 and was promoted to captain in 2018.
“I am exceptionally proud of Captain King’s accomplishment in graduating from this rigorous academic and physical fitness program,” NPPD Chief Todd Garrison said. “Captain King’s commitment and dedication to our department, our city, and our citizens will only help make the NPPD stronger.”
NEW YMCA PARTNERS
YMCA of Southwest Florida recently welcomed a new partner, BJ’s Wholesale Club, to the Port Charlotte community. The brand-new club is at 19150 Quesada Ave.
BJ’s provided $10,000 to the YMCA’s “Hometown Partners. Hometown Heroes” sponsorship program which funds scholarships to the YMCA, offering children and families in the community the opportunity to participate in programs and activities that lead to healthy living.
The YMCA offers after-school care, summer camp programs and has served 489,386 meals to children. For more information about the YMCA, 19333 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte, or how to join, to donate or volunteer, visit www.ymcaswfl.org or call 941-629-9622, or check out www.facebook.com/franzrossparkymca.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.