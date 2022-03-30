North Port Police Capt. Scott King graduated with Class 281 from the FBI National Academy.

The 10-week training program in Quantico, Virginia, focuses on intelligence theory, law, behavioral science and enforcement. Officers must be nominated by agency heads.

Captain Scott King graduates from FBI National Academy

Captain Scott King graduates from FBI National Academy.

King oversees the Patrol Operations Bureau and is the agency’s High Risk Incident Commander for critical incidents. He began his military and law enforcement career with the U.S. Air Force in 1998, and was honorably discharged in 2002 as a senior airman. He began his career with NPPD in 2007 and was promoted to captain in 2018.

“I am exceptionally proud of Captain King’s accomplishment in graduating from this rigorous academic and physical fitness program,” NPPD Chief Todd Garrison said. “Captain King’s commitment and dedication to our department, our city, and our citizens will only help make the NPPD stronger.”


NEW YMCA PARTNERS

YMCA of Southwest Florida recently welcomed a new partner, BJ’s Wholesale Club, to the Port Charlotte community. The brand-new club is at 19150 Quesada Ave.

BJ’s provided $10,000 to the YMCA’s “Hometown Partners. Hometown Heroes” sponsorship program which funds scholarships to the YMCA, offering children and families in the community the opportunity to participate in programs and activities that lead to healthy living.

The YMCA offers after-school care, summer camp programs and has served 489,386 meals to children. For more information about the YMCA, 19333 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte, or how to join, to donate or volunteer, visit www.ymcaswfl.org or call 941-629-9622, or check out www.facebook.com/franzrossparkymca.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments