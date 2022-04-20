Pauline Harris celebrated her 104th birthday with family and friends at Discovery Common in North Port on April 11. Harris is a Veteran of World War II, serving in the U.S. Navy. She was an avid golfer and was on the greens on her 100th birthday. She would still golf if she could, according to her son, Bruce Harris.
The North Port Art Center fashion show fundraiser took place at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club recently. More than $3,000 was raised for the non-profit organization.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Pauline Harris celebrated her 104th birthday with family and friends at Discovery Common in North Port on April 11. Harris is a Veteran of World War II, serving in the U.S. Navy. She was an avid golfer and was on the greens on her 100th birthday. She would still golf if she could, according to her son, Bruce Harris.
Sarasota County Schools announced 23 students have been named National Merit Scholarship Finalists by the National Merit Scholarship Corp.
The program is an academic competition for recognition and scholarships that began in 1955. Of the 1.5 million entrants each year, around 50,000 with the highest PSAT/NMSQT Selection Index scores qualify for recognition in the National Merit Scholarship Program.
In September, these high scorers are notified through their schools that they have qualified as either commended students or semifinalists.
To be considered for a National Merit Scholarship, semifinalists must advance to finalist standing in the competition by meeting high academic standards and all other requirements.
In February, around 15,000 semifinalists are notified that they have advanced to finalist standing.
Local finalists include Joseph French of North Port High School; Alexia King and Haley Sprague of Venice High; and Pine View School students Summer Bossman, Sarah Catalano, Matthew Coovert, Nelson Creed, Abraham Daoud, Cole Firlie, Laura Gayre, Andrew Goodson, Connor Lafo, Jimmy Liu, Leila Mackenzie, Elizabeth McBride, Demetri Pappas, Ricardo Prado Cunha, Sonica Prakash, Siddhartha Reddy, Jack Ries, Lucas Rudloff, Edward Shen and Richard Siwicki.
ART CENTER FUNDRAISER
The North Port Art Center fashion fundraiser took place at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club recently. The event was nearly sold out. The nonprofit raised more than $3,000.
"We weren't able to host this event for the past two years, so we were really happy at the success this year and we thank our board of directors, staff and volunteers," said Dee Dee Gozion. "Thank you to Carl Letterie for his wonderful music, thank you to Fifi's Fine Resale Apparel and owner Roberta Pettigrove for the magnificent clothing, and the volunteer models from the North Port Art Center."
COLLEGE NEWS:
Claire Burgazli of Port Charlotte and Charles Howard of Venice were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at The University of Tampa.
Grace Lafo of North Port was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.