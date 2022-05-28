Cindy Grigiski, owner of Perfectly Polished Nail Boutique in downtown Punta Gorda announced the salon held a sports bra drive to assist victims of sexual assault during April, which is Sexual Assault awareness month.
According to Karen McElhaney, executive director of the Charlotte County Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies, when victims are in the hospital after an assault, they are required to leave their clothes behind as evidence.
Karen says that one of the many ways C.A.R.E. supports victims is by providing a packet of clothing for them to wear when they are discharged.
Sports bras are a needed item and that’s where Perfectly Polished Nail Boutique in downtown Punta Gorda was able to help by holding a Show Your Support Sports Bra Drive.
Grigiski, is also president of the C.A.R.E. Auxiliary Society that raises money for C.A.R.E., said her salon holds awareness and fundraising campaigns for C.A.R.E. twice a year. After talking with McElhaney about the need for the sports bras, she waned to initiate the collection of sports bras.
“Our clients are very generous and kind, Grigiski said. “They love to help when we host events for C.A.R.E.”
The Friends of the Englewood Charlotte Library is working to strengthen the partnership between schools and the community.
Friends President Donna Stogsdill and Treasurer Henry Jankowski recently met with Englewood Elementary School principal Curt Schwartz to present a $500 donation to be used for fostering an atmosphere of kindness among the students there through a speaker, curriculum enhancements, books for the library or DVDs and more.
Identical donations were made to the Lemon Day High School, SKY Academy of Englewood, LA Ainger Middle School, Vineland Elementary School and Myakka River Elementary School.
