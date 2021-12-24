The Charlotte Harbor Parrothead Club held its annual Christmas party recently and benefited residents of the Douglas T. Jacobson State Veterans’ Nursing Home in Port Charlotte.
The nursing home affords its residents activities that include art, music and reading, along with special social events such as field trips, birthday parties and bingo.
Donations from the Parrothead Club totaled $2,500 in cash and gift cards, all of which go directly to the residents’ fund at the facility.
The club bought a fresh-cut Christmas tree, and club members each brought ornaments to hang. After the party, took the tree to the nursing home and placed in the courtyard, where it could be enjoyed by residents and guests during the holidays.
Jerry York, president of the Parrothead club, along with several other officers and club members, met with Pam Fisher, activity director at the nursing home, who accepted the donation on behalf of the veteran residents.
Pam says that the residents’ fund is used solely to provide special outings and activities for the veterans and they enjoy the social interaction and getaways immensely.
Coupled with a donation to the veterans of the Douglas Jackson home earlier in the year, the Charlotte Harbor Parrothead Club has given the facility more than $3,800 this year and over $8,100 since 2019. For more about the Parrothead Club, visit chphc.com. For more about the Jacobson Nursing Home and the Doug Jacobsen Residents' Fund Inc., visit dougjacobsonresidentsfund.org.
GIFTS FROM ST. CHARLES BORROMEO
St. Vincent de Paul-St. Charles Borromeo delivered donations for 100 students at Charlotte Harbor School. Donations were received from St. Vincent de Paul's giving tree which was displayed in the entrance to St. Charles Borromeo parish church.
Each students had an angel on the tree with a gift wish. Thanks to the generosity of St. Charles parishioners, their wishes came true when Santa arrived at the school for the annual Christmas party. For more about St. Charles Borromeo parish, visit www.stcharlespc.org, or call 941-625-4754
LEGION AUXILIARY DONATES
The Rotonda West American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West, recently presented a $500 donation to Paws for Patriots. The funds were proceeds from a Family Feud game and dinner held at the post. The winners of the game were the Bush Berrys. For more information about the post and its auxiliary, visit alp113.com or call 941-697-3616.
COLLEGE NEWS
Brooke Ollerenshaw of Port Charlotte, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's List at Cumberlands University in Kentucky.
Jose Martinez of Port Charlotte was named to the dean's list for the fall semester at University of Maryland.
Jannah Striplin of Nokomis was named to the dean's list for the fall semester at University of Maryland.
Katelyn Grajewski of Venice earned a bachelor's degree in animal science from Berry College in Georgia.
Leonardo Motta-Zacks of Osprey, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2021, has earned the spring 2021 dean's award.
Email your good news to: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.