North Port Area Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals distribute funds from their July Back to School Bash to North Port schools, as well as backpacks donated from United Way of South Sarasota County, Mr. Ed's Ice Cream & Shaved Ice Truck and Busey Bank.
Members of the Punta Gorda Kiwanis Club spent a recent Saturday morning cleaning up the Aqui Esta area roadway.
Joshua Gilliland of Rotonda West as one of 67 students who participated in this year's Four Star Leadership program, held July 10-14 in Edmond, Oklahoma.
Gilliland was selected due to his demonstrated leadership abilities and outstanding character, according to a news release from Four Star Leadership.
The program is designed around the four core principles that led retired Gen. Tommy Franks through his 38-year military career: character, common vision, communication and caring. The opportunity is valued at more than $4,000 per student and is offered at no cost to selected students, including expenses, travel and programming.
SOCCER FOR SUCCESS
North Port Parks & Recreation partnered with UF IFAS Extension Sarasota County for free the six-week Soccer for Success program.
The kids got a kick out of the program, made possible by the Family Nutrition Program and the U.S. Soccer Foundation, with the coaches teaching them how to make healthy food choices and their own snacks. The nutrition lesson was followed by a soccer class, which encouraged the kids to get moving and exercise. The campers were presented with a free soccer ball for their participation in the program.
BRIDGE HOUSING GRANT
Family Promise of South Sarasota County received a $20,000 grant from Evalyn Sadlier Jones Foundation for the Bridge Housing Program.
The Foundation has been a supporter of the Bridge Housing Program since 2019 with annual grants. It's a 60–90-day shelter program where families receive housing and meals through the support of local church congregations while working with a case manager to set and work toward goals, take financial and budgeting classes, work toward permanent housing and build financial independence.
All grant funds will be used to provide services to working families and their children in the program.
"With the help of this grant from the Evalyn Sadlier Jones Foundation, Family Promise will be able to continue to offer our shelter program to children and their families during this incredibly difficult housing crisis in Sarasota County," said Jennifer Fagenbaum, executive director of Family Promise, in an email.
