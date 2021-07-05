The Artists of Sea Grape Gallery in Punta Gorda donated the sales from a number of their pieces of artwork to benefit the Harry Chapin Food Bank recently.
One hundred percent of the sales of the fine art pieces was donated to Harry Chapin Food Bank and $1,000 was presented to Harry Chapin to help stock their shelves. On June 11, the artists presented the check to the food bank.
Sea Grape Gallery is at 113 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. The number is 941-575-1718.
From July 1 to Sept. 2, the gallery will feature two of its artists, Jim Beech, watercolorist and acrylic artist, and Bonnie Benande, potter.
Beech’s background is primarily in advertising design, graphic design and marketing communications. However, he always had a passion for painting and began studying the art of watercolor painting under a prominent illustrator in Pennsylvania. Jim began to sell his work, mostly watercolor landscapes and buildings of unusual character. Since Jim always loves to tell stories, he began adding boats, ships and other waterfront scenes to his list of story-telling subjects. He feels his art leaves the viewer wondering what might have gone on just before the image was captured.
“I want the viewer to see the history and let the imagination help create a sense of having been there,” he said. Jim’s goal of creating a certain mood or sensation certainly comes through when viewing each of his artworks.
Benande always had a love for pottery. While living in North Carolina, where pottery was so popular, she had the opportunity to join the local art center — giving her a chance to focus on her own creative skills by learning the art of creating both wheel thrown and hand-built pottery. After a couple years, Bonnie and her husband were transferred to New Jersey where she had to put her art aside to focus on a full-time corporate career. However, upon retiring to Florida, she again went back to the art world by taking classes with several local potters. Bonnie’s stoneware pottery features much of the sea life, flora and fauna of Florida. She often incorporates shells, turtles, dragonflies and palm trees on her functional and decorative pottery.
Retired educators scholarships
Charlotte County Retired Educators have honored two local education majors with scholarships recently.
Trinity Gohl, graduate of Charlotte High School, has been selected by the association to receive a first-year scholarship in the amount of $1,000. Gohl was selected from applicants throughout the state of Florida. She will be attending Florida Gulf Coast University and hopes to become an elementary art teacher.
Tracy Moormann, graduate of Lemon Bay High School, has been selected by the association to receive a first-year future educator's scholarship in the amount of $500. She will be attending Florida Gulf Coast University and hopes to become an elementary school teacher.
"Both of these young ladies were outstanding students and leaders in their schools," said Sonja Rozier, scholarship chair for the organization.
Charlotte County Retired Educators Association is the local unit of the Florida Retired Educators Association.
College news
Amanda Schaar, of Punta Gorda, was named to Tallahassee Community College Spring 2021 president's list.
Kaya Novoyski, of North Port, was named to Tallahassee Community College Spring 2021 president's list.
Kira Ferner, of Punta Gorda, earned a bachelor of science in education in american sign language/English interpreting from Valdosta State University.
Ashley Rowan, of Venice, earned a bachelor of science degree in organizational leadership from Valdosta State University.
Hannah VanKersen, of North Port, earned a degree in criminal justice from Trine University in Indiana.
Willie Ainsworth, of Port Charlotte, has earned a bachelor of science in nursing from the University of Alabama.
Emily Seviour, of Port Charlotte, has earned a bachelor of science degree from the University of Alabama.
Isabel Herrick, of Punta Gorda, has earned a bachelor of science degree from the University of Alabama.
