Teen Court of Sarasota, recently received a $50,000 donation from Personalized Estate Liquidation Benefiting Youth to support at-risk youth in Sarasota County.
“PEL’s mission and passion to support local youth has allowed hundreds of Teen Court participants to receive mental health counseling, prevention, and intervention services free of charge. In addition to the numerous volunteer scholarships that have been given in their name. We are beyond grateful for their kindness and generosity,” said Heather Todd, executive director.
This $50,000 gift allows Teen Court to serve its clients their families without the worry of paying for it. Two-thirds of those families are on or below the poverty line, and 28% have experienced prior trauma.
Teen Court of Sarasota offers an alternative to Juvenile Court, allowing a young person a second chance of having a bright future. Youth participate in a court program run by their peers, under the supervision of a volunteer adult judge. Student volunteers receive a law-related education along with community service hours for their time. The organization also offers counseling services, drug prevention, anti-bullying, and anger management classes to those youth who demonstrate extra need. For more information about Teen Court of Sarasota, please visit www.sarasotateencourt.org.
‘SAY I DO AGAIN’
Amanda and Lance Broat celebrated their 25th year together at the recent “Say I Do Again” wedding renewal ceremony sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of North Port and the North Port Parks & Recreation Department at the Garden of the Five Senses in North Port.
The couple was one of 60 to renew their vows. The event was co-sponsors Kerri & John Rowlings, who gave out goody bags. Prizes were given by Soothing Hands by Brittney massage, Tommy’s Car Wash, Escape Rooms Unlocked and Lolablue. Street Life Photography and Katie Street provided free portraits. Songbird Natasha Wolmers, the North Port Key Club and Doug Epply and Kiwanis members Helen Raimbeau and Justin Willis who performed the ceremonies.
COLLEGE NEWS
Claire Chrzan, of Venice, was named to the University of Mississippi’s Fall 2021 honor roll.
Jake Owens, of Venice, was named to the College of Charleston Fall 2021 president’s list.
