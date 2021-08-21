ENGLEWOOD — Members of Englewood Moose Lodge 1933 presented several cases of brand-new Tommy Moose dolls to both the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, as well as Englewood Community Hospital.

The Tommy Moose Program helps children overcome fears and anxiety during times of stress. Donated to law enforcement, fire, and other emergency workers, Tommy Moose plush dolls are presented to children in various traumatic situations.

On Wednesday, Moose members presented Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell with two cases of Tommy Moose Dolls. They also presented Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman with a $1,000 check for the Sheriff's Teen Troop program along with cases of Tommy Moose Dolls. 

On Friday, Moose members donated two cases of Tommy Moose dolls to Englewood Community Hospital.

For more information about the Englewood Moose, visit englewoodmoose.org.


College news

Brandon Harm of Englewood graduated from Southeast Missouri State University with a bachelor of science in business administration.

Erynn Phillips of Punta Gorda graduated from Hofstra University in May, earning a bachelor of arts in criminology.

Email your good news to sue.erwin@yoursun.com

