The Ukrainian National Women’s League of America’s Branch 56 in North Port honored two long-time members of its organization, who are each now moving away from Florida.
Larissa Shpon moved to North Port in 1994 and soon joined Branch 56. She quickly became the branch’s vice president, and for the last 11 years has served as corresponding secretary.
For more than 25 years, Shpon has chaired and worked on several committees, including the annual branch picnic committee, the 25th anniversary committee established to honor St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church, and the annual church bazaar committee in which Branch 56 regularly participates. She has also served as mistress of ceremonies for many events in the Ukrainian community at large and for Branch 56 specifically. She was a longtime member of St. Mary’s choir and the choir organized by Branch 56.
Irene Copie was also honored. Copie moved to Sarasota County about 16 years ago and joined the branch four years ago. She chaired and worked on the annual county library system displays, the embroidery guild and its Sarasota County displays and presentations, and routinely arranged Ukrainian Easter egg demonstrations for the community at large. Irene authored a book on the art of making the eggs — known as “pysanky” — and co-authored another book about Ukraine with her husband for the North Port Ukrainian American Club. The book was published by Victor Lisnyczyj.
DERBY DAY IN ROTONDA
Beautiful hats, excellent golf and fun was Rotonda Women’s Golf Association in recognition of the Kentucky Derby. Decorations crafted by Sandy Allen and her sister Suzi Ludwig made the event eye-popping spectacular. Tournament Chair Susan Horste and volunteers make the annual event more exciting every year.
Veronica Pollus, Bev Martin, Rita Nugent and Bonnie Harrington were the big prize winners. Winner of the most beautiful hat was Sandy Allen, and Sara Oberg won for Most Outrageous Hat.
COLLEGE NEWS
Skylar Rupert of Port Charlotte has earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Florida Polytechnic University.
Brooke Ollerenshaw of Port Charlotte has earned a bachelor of arts in criminal justice from University of the Cumberlands in Kentucky.
David Sheldon, Joseph Sargent, Eufemia Knowlton, Roy Martinez, Gina Ruttman, Cristina Needham, Janae Caldwell, of Port Charlotte and Selah Grenewood of Punta Gorda made the president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University.
