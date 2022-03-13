Each year, the local Delta Kappa Gamma chapter of Gamma Nu, chooses an educator in Charlotte County to receive the Leader in Education award.
The honorees are outstanding educators who have had responsibility for the allocation and management of staff, services and finances.
Terri Whitacre was recognized as the 2021 Leader in Education. Whitaker has served Charlotte County Public School students for more than 40 years.
“The most satisfying part of my job is hiring people who are passionate about nutrition and kids, and then watching staff members learn, grow, develop and move up our career ladder within our child nutrition department,” she said.
Whitaker has moved up that ladder herself. She has been a commercial foods instructor, home economics teacher, an occupational specialist, and is now the director of Food and Nutrition Services, managing nearly 200 food service employees and an $11 million budget for Charlotte County Public Schools.
Whitaker and her team work hard to make sure that Charlotte County Public School students have the proper nutrition to fuel learning every day. They serve more than 10,000 lunches and 4,000 breakfasts each day. Every year the Champ’s Cafes serve more than 2.3 million meals. The Champ’s School Bus visits three sites each day over the summer to serve students.
Martha Bireda was named the 2022 Leader in Education Award winner.
Bireda started her career in education as a speech pathologist and has served as a teacher for Head Start, adult education and has been an academic counselor in several colleges.
Her graduate degrees are in counseling. She owned Diversity Training Associates, which trained and consulted with school districts and law enforcement agencies. Bireda organized and worked with the Punta Gorda community to open the Blanchard House Museum of African American History and Culture of Charlotte County.
Bireda is also an author and has written 12 books with topics ranging from co-dependence to personal empowerment, education and two books for young readers. She has written two non-fiction and one fiction book.
The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education. For more information about the local chapter, visit https://sites.google.com/site/gammanuflorida/home.
ART CENTER DONATION
Gulf Shores Realty recently presented a $1,000 donation to the North Port Art Center, a local nonprofit with galleries and studios at 5950 Sam Shapos Way.
When it’s complete in June, Gulf Shore’s 2021-2022 giving program will have recognized 12 nonprofit organizations in Sarasota and Charlotte counties with a $1,000 donation to each.
All 12 monthly winners will compete in July, and one will be named Non-Profit of the Year and receive a $5,000 donation from Gulf Shores Realty.
Wayne Welsh, managing broker of Gulf Shores Realty, presented a check recently to executive director Dee Dee Gozion.
The Art Center traces its roots to 1988 when the North Port Art Guild was formed. For more information about the Art Center’s programs or how to support the nonprofit, visit www.northportartcenter.org, call 941-423-6460 or visit the studio.
WOMEN WITH A MISSION
Women With A Mission gave a $500 check to Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County recently.
“We were very impressed by their facility,” said E. J. Karpach, member of the club. “They had one whole cat room just so the kitties could have fun without being caged. Had lots of little hidy-holes they could curl up in and toys and cat towers to climb on … very clean. We were also impressed with the staff.”
Women With A Mission is a local nonprofit formed more than six years ago over lunch, when several women decided to raise money for local charities that don’t get state or federal funding. The group has grown to several dozen members who pay monthly dues of $2 and run fundraisers. Anyone wishing to become a part of Women with a Mission can contact Karpach at 941-629-9588.
For more about the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County, visit awlshelter.org or call 941-625-6720.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.