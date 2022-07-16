Members of the GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club planning their Third Annual Kicks for Kids New Sneakers and Socks Drive. Bring new pairs of sneakers and socks to the Rotonda Community Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 29. The shoes will be distributed to local school children in need by the nonprofit Kids' Needs of Greater Englewood.
GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club is planning its third annual Kicks for Kids new Sneakers and Socks Drive from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 29 at Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle.
Everyone is welcome to join in and drop off pairs of new sneakers and socks that will be distributed to local school children in need by the nonprofit Kids' Needs of Greater Englewood. Kids’ Needs of Englewood supplies up to six pairs of shoes over the year to each child in need.
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club, a proud member of the 132-year-old General Federation of Women’s Clubs, is a local service organization working to improve lives in the local community. Kicks for Kids noted that there is a sales tax-free holiday for back-to-school items July 25 to Aug. 7
SUPPORTING RESCUE GARAGE
North Port-based Rescue Garage was the benefactor of the most recent Giving Tuesday at Bocca Lupo’s Pizza for a Cause.
The restaurant owners give 10% of the proceeds to nonprofits in the community. The mission of Rescue Garage, at 3133 Ulman Ave., "is to rescue, rehabilitate, retrain and rehome vulnerable and at risk dogs and provide educational tools and support, community outreach programs, and advocate on behalf of stable pet ownership and animal welfare issues," according to www.rescuegarage.org. For more information, visit the website, email rescuegaragefl@gmail.com, or call 941-777-4DOG.
Rescue Garage's mascot, Buggy — also known as The Bug — attended the fundraising evening wearing his pizza-making outfit to attract guests to the fundraiser.
COLLEGE NEWS
Joshua Schuler of Punta Gorda and Darryl Chamberlin Jr. and Alexis Evans, both of North Port, have been named to the spring 2022 dean's list at Florida Institute of Technology.
The University of Tampa named Juliette Vick and Jake Bower of Englewood to the dean's list for the fall 2022 semester.
Tyann Marsh of Punta Gorda graduated from Western Carolina University in spring 2022.
