NORTH PORT — For George Murphy and David Jayroe, today is like the Fourth of July … or their birthdays.
It’s Florida Arbor Day, time set aside to fully appreciate trees, to pay tribute to their role in the Earth’s health.
Murphy and Jayroe are North Port’s arborists with the Neighborhood Development Services Department. Their basic role is ensuring compliance in keeping the city green. Murphy’s background is in trees and tree health, Jayroe’s in tortoise habitat and preservation.
The pair are certified arborists, paid partially from a special fund bankrolled by developers who clear cutting trees, homeowners wishing to cut certain trees, and violators caught chopping underbrush or felling trees without a removal permit.
Trees are even woven into North Port’s land codes, calling, for instance, for a 35% canopy covering on new development.
And with North Port issuing more than 1,300 new home permits last year, Jayroe and Murphy keep busy.
“Save the tree or pay the fee,” Murphy said of North Port’s philosophy to retain its tree population.
Tree City
North Port’s affinity for its flora and fauna dates back decades. Its Unified Land Development Code has sections on tree and brush rules. There are also rules to protect gopher tortoises, birds, snakes and other critters, although state wildlife laws are mostly followed in those categories.
North Port is also a Tree City USA community. To achieve that designation, a town must have a Tree Board or an advocate for trees, must have ordinances protecting trees and other flora, must set aside money for public outreach, and must recognize Arbor Day with a proclamation, which happened Tuesday at a commission hearing.
The city on Tuesday also welcomed Alice White, the founder of People for Trees. North Port’s “Tree Lady” gave a 10-minute presentation on her group’s work in restoring lost trees, planting school gardens and its outreach to locals on native plants.
But White also is critical of city arborists paid with Tree Fund money. Instead of salaries for such work, she said, those funds should purchase trees for city rights of way, and to help educate us on such things as native greenage and plant care. Her group holds a Jan. 28 membership drive, in part, to spread that message.
Stressing preservation
North Port’s arborists, White said, are “used for (the) construction” industry, “reviewing and measuring for them.”
While appreciating Alice White’s advocacy, Murphy said his job, in part, is educating, fielding questions on invasive plants, rooting and pruning, heritage trees and gopher tortoises, for example.
“You name it, we’re doing it all day, every day,” Murphy said of an arborist’s worklife.
A former US Marine whose career in trees started in the trimming of them, George Murphy on a normal day surveys five or six vacant lots for new housing. He’ll slip on snake chaps and walk the property.
His guide is a surveyor’s chart of trees and underbrush the builder plans to save or remove. But that’s not a certainty, as Murphy’s goal is keeping the property as green as possible. He’ll also find gopher tortoise holes the surveyor missed, which means Florida Fish & Wildlife involvement … and construction delays until the animals are relocated.
Murphy understands that won’t make the builder happy.
But today he laments that a gorgeous pine on the lot must be removed because it’s “right where the garage is going.” He’ll also recommend that some trees planned for removal are allowed to stay put.
“Why rip out a tree that’s already established?” he said, placing a stake on the property warning of protected gopher tortoises. “We like to stress preservation.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.