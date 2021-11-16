SARASOTA — Changes in chairs didn't do much to relax Sarasota County Schools board meeting on Tuesday.
Jane Goodwin became new chair of the Sarasota County Schools Board.
Shirley Brown, who served as chair for the past year, made a motion that Jane Goodwin become the new School Board chair.
Karen Rose nominated Bridget Ziegler to be the new vice chair; then Goodwin countered, nominating Tom Edwards to be the new vice chair.
Goodwin, Edwards and Brown voted to approve Goodwin as new chair and Edwards as vice chair.
Contentiousness continued - which has been a part of most the School Board's meetings over the past year. More than 90 minutes of public comment with speakers -both supporting the work of the board and condemning it - led to verbal altercations between speakers. Goodman eventually asked officers to clear the audience for a five-minute break.
During the meeting, Ziegler said she South County meetings at least quarterly - if not more often.
"Since we serve a large geographic region, it's fair to have meetings in South County so parents don't have to make the drive to Sarasota."
BUILDING PROJECTS
Assistant Superintendent Jody Dumas gave a capital projects update during the School Board's workshop Tuesday.
Population growth remains as a main topic.
Just south of Wellen Park, developers of Winchester Ranch have proposed an additional 10,911 homes that will be within the West Villages Improvement District, though outside the North Port city limits. These units will add approximately 2,419 students in the future, estimates show.
Development in Palmer Ranch continues and will impact South County schools with approximately 228 students at build-out.
The school district purchased properties near Wellen Park in 2020 for a new kindergarten-eighth grade school along with a new high school. Design for the new high school could start in 2022-23, with design of the new K-8 starting in 2023-24.
The new high school will cost approximately $155 million and the new K-8 school will cost $82 million.
"We are focusing on central and south county right now, because that's where we are over permanent capacity," Dumas said. "Venice High School is a major concern with more than 200 students over capacity. We will have a lot going on, with building three brand new schools under construction — but we have to move forward."
According to the recently published 2020 Census data, Sarasota County has increased in population by 14.4% since the 2010 Census. That equates to 54,558 more residents countywide.
"We really need the high school built sooner," Dumas said. "It was be a 425,000-square-foot facility. We're looking at how the K-8 and high school will fit best on our site, so we're looking at both campus designs at once, which is exciting since we have not done that in the past."
EQUITY, EQUALITY
Innovation and Equity Director Harriet Moore updated the School Board on the new policy draft she created to submit to the state.
"First I want to say that I am very excited to share that this policy is inclusive of all students," Moore said. "Every student should have the same access to quality education and all students should receive the resources they need to graduate and be successful. Educational equity depends on fairness and inclusion — not what someone looks like or where they were born — the law says we must meet the needs of all students."
It was a different time just a year ago when Superintendent Brennan Asplen came on board, she said.
"We were on a dysfunctional side of equity," Moore said.
Asplen said he realized days after he came on board as superintendent that he needed to assemble an equity committee.
"We've made some very good progress," Moore said. "There are students on our committee who have shared very important input."
Brown commended Moore about the policy draft.
"You took on something very difficult that needed to be addressed and moving forward I'm sure it will help close the achievement gap."
The next meeting and workshop is set for Dec. 7.
