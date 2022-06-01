NORTH PORT — In honor of the annual Gopher Tortoise Day, North Port Friends of Wildlife held its first Gopher Tortoise Youth Poster contest.
The judges were comprised of Gopher Tortoise Council board members. The criteria used to judge were: captivating title; educational; creative; spelling/grammar; overall message.
Invitations to participate were sent from NPFOWL to various schools in North Port with a focus on three age brackets: 12-13; 14-15 and 16-17.
"A response came from Felecia DeSiano, a North Port High School art teacher, who submitted 10 nicely done, completed posters crafted by her students," said Edie Driest, chair of North Port Friends of Wildlife. "The GTC evaluated the posters and responded with two top winners from two different age brackets: Tyce Spurgeon from the 14-15 age group and David Wagner from the 16-17 age group."
Driest said Gregg Mason, of NPFOWL, helped coordinate the project.
Awards were provided to all of the participants, including gift certificates from sponsoring stores in the area.
First-place winner David Wagner advised others to "Pay attention to the road. If you see a turtle in the road, move it to safety, in the same direction it was heading."
DeSiano said her students created art that conveys a message and brings awareness to something that is important to them.
"They learned about how we can help to protect Florida wildlife," Desiano said. "They also came up with different ways we can take accountability and make the necessary changes in order to prevent the gopher tortoise from facing extinction. I am very proud of their hard work and dedication to making a difference."
One of the first-place winners was provided a $50 gift certificate from the Blue Tequila Restaurant and the other winner was provided a $50 gift certificate from Perkins Restaurant. Other sponsors who provided various valued certificates for the contestants were: Dunkin' Donuts, First Watch and the Waffle House.
"We are grateful for the sponsorships, for the support from the libraries who agreed to be the depository for the posters, to staff at the North Port High School and especially for the participants," Driest said. "This has shown that art can indeed serve various needs and we feel raising awareness about the gopher tortoise, which is a 'threatened' species is especially critical in this day and age. With more advance notice, we believe next year will include more participants."
The Gopher Tortoise Council was formed in 1978 by a group of biologists and other residents concerned with the decline of the gopher tortoise.
For more information, visit www.northportfriendsofwildlife.org.
