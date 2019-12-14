NORTH PORT — When Jessica and Kevin Rouse went out on a date night, they took in an ax-tossing venue in Sarasota.

Kevin, a disabled firefighter in Charlotte County, liked what they saw.

“We could build one of these in North Port,” he said. “People could come in and blow off steam.”

Friday night, they had a ribbon-chopping opening of The Axe Haus in North Port. It is part of a growing trend across the nation, where for a fixed fee, you can come in and toss axes at targets. It’s sort of like a medieval gun range.

The Rouses are co-owners. They have joined the Greater North Port Chamber of Commerce and want to be part of the business community.

“So if you have an ax to grind, I can’t think of a better place,” Jessica said.

The Axe Haus is located near Home Deport at Aiden and Sumter Drive. The phone number is 941-809-4322.

