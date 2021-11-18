NORTH PORT — It's really gross. And super expensive to fix.
Nobody should ever pour cooking oil, grease or any greasy liquids down their sink drain or into their toilets — whether they have a septic tank, or are on a sewer system — because of the problems it can create.
So, North Port has its “Can the Grease” crusade, asking homeowners and businesses to not dump cooking oils and fats in the drain or toilet.
Instead, bottle or "can" and properly dispose of that gluey stuff in a garbage bin, city officials are urging.
Oils and fats that clump with hair and flushed diapers clog sewer pipes and pump motors. Work crews have to dig that gunk out by hand, which is time-consuming.
And flushes tax dollars down the drain.
This holiday season, North Port uses the acronym FOG as a reminder: Fats, Oils and Grease. But other items shouldn't get flushed, as well.
The city has also launched “Think Before You Sink” and “Scoop the Poop” to encourage thoughtful disposals. A “Scoop Scoop Baby” video the city created with North Port’s Rock Box Music School and Stage won a state public service award. That was part of “International Pooper Scooper Week” in April.
“At the wastewater treatment plant, grease is a problem as it is more difficult to biologically degrade than other common components of municipal sewage,” said Marc Beauregard, North Port's wastewater superintendent.
“Grease can cause excessive foaming in the treatment process, problems with filamentous bacteria, increased sludge volume and increased operating and disposal costs,” he explained.
What's convenient becomes a nightmare as users pour FOG stuff down the drain. Pumps that push wastewater can lock up with jelled fats and kitty litter that's also dumped in the toilet, for example. Repairs can run in the thousands of dollars.
Septic systems clog, as they aren't designed handle grease or fats.
The city's "Can the Grease" is on social media, in newsletters and other outlets, a spokesperson said. Details are at cityofnorthport.com.
North Port has pushed hard on proper waste disposal. Its "Scoop Scoop Baby" video in song had generated the idea of tidying up after dogs, ownership responsibility and how dog poo affects health and safety. The lyrics were a parody of the “Ice Ice Baby” song and video by the performer Vanilla Ice.
Next year, North Port will hire a conservation-type officer who targets illegal dumping and other ordinance violations, among other duties.
Produced by North Port Parks and Recreation, that Scoop Scoop Baby video “helped spread the word … in a fun way,” division spokesperson Laura Ansel had said.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
Source: City of North Port
