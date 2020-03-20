North Port warning: careful what you flush

North Port's sewer system gets blocked with non-flushables: paper towels, cat litter, hair and hygiene wipes, for instance. The city is asking users to throw out such items rather than flush.

NORTH PORT — Flush twice no longer applies.

The city of North Port is, in fact, asking us to consider not flushing at all.

At least the things that clog toilets.

The city's new push — “If it ain't us, don't flush” — asks utility users to not place paper towels, flushable wipes, cat litter, feminine products or other things in the toilet. The system gets clogged, ultimately costs time and money to fix.

But that message has a double impact with coronavirus: as more of us hoard, the choices for conducting our business diminish — paper towels and the wipes are not as biodegradable as toilet paper. Social media pundits have even suggested washcloths or fabric strips as a back-up if the toilet-paper roll is empty. That is taboo in municipal services, said Josh Taylor, North Port's communications manager.

The city, he said, “is trying to avoid clogging the (sanitary sewer) system, having even bigger issues.”

North Port's “If it ain't us, don't flush” decree, which includes septic users, follows system blockages and failures at pump stations that move our waste to treatment centers.

North Port Utilities director Rick Newkirk said that, “just because an item can fit down the toilet and be flushed, doesn’t mean it should. Many unnecessary breaks and blockages occur because of items being flushed down the toilet that have no business being there.”

Details

www.cityofnorthport.com/utilities, 941-429-7122

To report a line break, sewer backup, or other water service emergency, 941-240-8000

