NORTH PORT — Between working at Publix since he was 14, studying and earning scholarships, Anson Kirsch graduated from North Port High School with a 5.03 grade point average.
The 17-year-old recently spent the day after graduation with his closest friends and 141 others at Project Graduation at the North Port Aquatic Center.
Kirsch, who received several thousands of dollars in scholarships, is headed to the University of South Florida to study chemical engineering. He wants to attend pharmacy school.
“I graduated fifth in my class (of 550 students),” Kirsch said.
He was also adding he was on the cross country and track teams.
“I did a lot in school because I wanted to be part of something,” he said. “It’s been a great four years.”
Evan Bertis-Sample, 18, graduated with a 5.02 GPA and will attend Northwestern University, a private research university in Evanston, Illinois to study computer science.
“I earned a full ride,” he said. “My college is paid for through scholarships.”
Bertis-Sample will be apart from his twin brother Ethan for the first time. Ethan will study business and music at State College of Florida and then Berklee College of Music. Ethan, who plays guitar, wants a job in the music industry.
“A group of friends in the TSA group and I was selected to go to the state conference,” said Ethan who graduated with a 4.2 GPA. “I was supposed to advance to the national level in Texas. I was all excited about going, but it was an additional $600 so I didn’t go. I’m just glad I was selected.”
Evan said he really enjoyed being a part of the after-school Technology Student Association Club.
“Anyone interested in STEM (Science Technology Engineering Math) should join the club,” he said. “I worked hard to make it a better club and grow the club. Hopefully the next classes will keep it going strong. It will be a great experience for them.”
Dublin Evans is headed to the Marines. The 18-year-old’s tummy was red from competing in the “belly flop” contest in the pool at Project Graduation. He did pretty well. The crowd loved him.
He competed against Teage Elsui, 17, who’s going into the Navy.
Each year, the city of North Port maintenance workers fix up an old truck which is donated as the grand prize at Project Graduation. Andreya Stellwag won the truck. Each graduate won a prize, gift card or gift basket.
“This is such a special event for these graduates,” said Cindy Hemberger, a longtime Kiwanis volunteer who loves watching seniors before they say goodbye a final time.
For NPHS Bobcats mom Kristin Cawthorne, who heads Project Graduation with a small team of volunteers, it’s a bittersweet year. After years of gathering prizes from local businesses and nonprofits and organizing the safe lock-in event for seniors after they graduate, she’s saying goodbye.
COVID-19 challenged the group for two years, but they prevailed. Cawthorne was elated when the city pool was built and now available to hold the event for the past two years after other locations weren’t allowing large crowds to gather.
“My committee of six years has had the best time putting this event on,” she said. “We are stepping down, and still looking for someone to take over.”
Cawthorne said she will guide anyone who wants to do next year’s event, but planning must begin before school starts in August.
For more information on Project Graduation, call 941-685-6405.
