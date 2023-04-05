NORTH PORT — Warm Mineral Springs Park is scheduled to reopen at 9 a.m. Friday.
The park will also allow free admission, for both city residents and tourists, over the Easter weekend.
“We are happy to offer these free admission days and discounted visits as we improve Warm Mineral Springs Park,” City Manager Jerome Fletcher stated in a Wednesday news release. “The city is working hard to keep the price manageable for visitors, as we continue to explore the possibilities of the proposed P3.”
"In celebration and appreciation of the community’s patience during the park’s closure since Hurricane Ian, the City Commission has approved free admission to the park for all attendees, regardless of residency, from April 7 to April 11," the news release read.
On Tuesday, April 11, the City Commission will be in session for a regular meeting. One item on the agenda will be a proposal from city staff to set daily park admission to $5 a day for Sarasota County residents and $7 per day for non-county residents, to reflect the current discount pricing for a 30-day park pass.
According to the news release, multi-visit and annual passes will not be available for sale due to the expected coming changes in management for a future private-public partnership for Warm Mineral Springs Park.
However, existing passes that have been reviewed and extended by North Port will be accepted as valid.
Concession services will not be available onsite, though visitors can bring in small coolers for food and non-alcoholic beverages.
The City Commission will also meet for a workshop session Monday, April 10. Items on the agenda include proposals to rezone Warm Mineral Springs Park for commercial development.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.