NORTH PORT — Builders and homeowners find out Thursday if North Port extends a deadline to enact new green codes.
Commissioners agreed in February that 45 days was enough time to learn the edicts. But that was walked back Monday, with commissioners deciding another 45 days was needed, pushing the deadline to late May.
They must agree to the extension in a 3 p.m. Thursday public hearing.
The city repealed rules this year for land clearing and tree surveys, native vegetation and canopy cover - replacing those with tougher regulations on tree diameters, exotic or native plants, landscape surveys, removals, mitigation credits and other conservation practices.
There is a movement in North Port to stop builders from clear-cutting land for new housing. Som complain wildlife and vegetation get plowed under in the construction process. Builders counter they provide what new homeowners want.
North Port’s build-out in 2020 included some 1,700 new single-family houses, either under construction or planned. Most were concentrated in Wellen Park.
Some 15,000 permits were issued last year, with slightly fewer new homes in the mix. North Port expects another record year in permits, officials said.
The 45-day green code adjustment period was too steep, Commissioner Debbie McDowell said. In February, she wanted the rules effective the following day but settled for 45 days.
A March workshop to share the new rules with home-builders changed things, McDowell said, noting she learned some inside-baseball on constructing a new house.
And city staff needed the extra 45 days to prepare documents, to train arborists and code inspectors, she said.
“I'm not a builder,” McDowell said. “The processes aren't as simple as I thought they were. Shame on me.”
Commissioner Alice White isn't buying extensions of any duration, listening to builders Monday complain they needed time to absorb the rules.
“The building industry rules the roost in North Port,” White said. “And there's currently a feeding frenzy.”
She spoke about builders' anxiety over adding costs to new housing, along with supply shortages and rising land costs.
“(That) had been the arguments since the beginning of time," White said. "As if (new green codes) are the straw that breaks the camel's back … I'm not buying that."
Commissioners must vote Thursday with a super majority of 4-1 or 5-0 to extend that green code deadline to May. Otherwise the new rules are effective Friday.
The core of the new ordinance is keeping North Port green, as the city's affinity for its flora and fauna dates back decades. Its Unified Land Development Code has pages of tree and brush rules.
Those were repealed in February. There are also rules to protect tortoises, birds, snakes and other critters, although state wildlife laws are mostly followed in those categories.
New green rules also give homeowners more leeway in deciding their own landscaping.
North Port will use funds collected from allowable clearing fees and penalties from violators to blanket the city in more native trees, or a 35% canopy cover, in exchange.
The meeting is at 3 p.m. Thursday at City Hall chambers, 4790 City Hall Blvd., North Port.
