Homecoming gowns

In 2021, the Kiwanis Club and When All Else Fails teamed up with parents to give students gowns and suits for the prom. This year, the North Port High School Key Club is collecting gowns, suits, shoes, jewelry and purses to give to students for homecoming and the prom.

NORTH PORT — How many people have an extra gown in the closet just waiting to be worn again, but knows it's not going to happen?

People can donate it to help a local student who may need a homecoming dress.


Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

