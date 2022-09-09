NORTH PORT — How many people have an extra gown in the closet just waiting to be worn again, but knows it's not going to happen?
NORTH PORT — How many people have an extra gown in the closet just waiting to be worn again, but knows it's not going to happen?
People can donate it to help a local student who may need a homecoming dress.
The North Port High School Key Club is collecting items for the school's homecoming dance on Oct. 29. The Bobcats football team hosts Tarpon Springs at 7 p.m. that Friday night before the dance.
During COVID-19, schools canceled the homecoming and prom dances for two years. However, in 2021, Lemon Bay High School and North Port High School held alternative proms with the help of the community.
In North Port, the Kiwanis Club and When All Else Fails, teamed up with parents and held an alternative prom. They also sponsored a Cinderella's Closet for students to pick free gowns or suits and accessories for the prom.
The NPHS Key Club is collecting items for homecoming for students in need of clothing or accessories for homecoming and the prom.
"The club set up an area at the school for Cinderella's Closet where students can come and pick out what they need," said Jacqui Clarke-Naklen, Key Club zone administrator. "This is very exciting for the club because it gives them a chance to help others. Dresses and suits can be expensive. Even if a student gets a pair or shoes or earrings to help complete their homecoming attire, it will be worth it to the club members."
From 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Key Club members will be at the Children's Community Clothing Closet on Sam Shapos Way, in North Port collecting donated gowns, dresses both long and short, suits, men's dress shirts or pants in all sizes. Costume jewelry, barrettes, purses, gently worn or new shoes in all sizes are also welcome.
The collection continues at the Children's Closet from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through Oct. 25. Items will also be accepted at the front desk on weekdays at North Port High School, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port.
Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com
