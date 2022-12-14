SARASOTA — There are more than 2,600 households in Sarasota County still needing help recovering from Hurricane Ian, according to John Livingston.
Livingston is the leader of Sarasota Community Organizations Active in Disaster.
About 60 people representing churches, community groups, government agencies and nonprofits gathered together at the Sarasota County Emergency Operations Center on Wednesday night to discuss how to help families who need assistance months after the September storm.
"Some of these people are displaced and don't know how to find help ... others are just too proud to ask," United Way of South Sarasota County CEO Barbara Cruz said.
Cruz was the moderator of the event.
The kickoff for Sarasota County Long-Term Recovery Group brought together community partners to determine how to best help disaster victims.
Sarasota County Emergency Management Director Ed McCrane said a "big team" is what is needed to help victims.
"When it comes to a disaster, there is a before, a during and an after — and the after seems to take the longest," McCrane said. "We fortunately got things together very quickly ... FEMA was on the ground and the disaster recovery center opened just days after the storm. However, there are still people falling through the cracks."
McCrane said groups like the Cajun Navy are there to help people who may have insurance, but it might not be enough.
Chrisy Rojas, of Volunteer Florida in Tallahassee, said the organization is the state's lead agency for volunteerism.
"Although our name is very misleading — as we don't have volunteers of our own — we seek volunteers," Rojas said. "Our website, volunteerflorida.org, is a statewide platform for volunteer registration. You can also post opportunities as well as learn about grant opportunities."
Rojas said www.careersource.com can help workers looking for guidance on how to connect with hiring companies.
Kerry Hawkins, FEMA emergency management specialist, spoke about the structure of long-term recovery groups.
"The goal of a long-term recovery group is to equitably deliver as much assistance as possible to disaster survivors with unmet needs," Hawkins said. "Through case management, we can match several resources in the community without a person having to duplicate efforts applying for help."
A long-term recovery group is structured from the start to handle disaster case management, Hawkins said.
As of Dec. 10, there are 56,354 registered FEMA applicants in Sarasota County.
"We're trying to focus on the unmet need in the middle: people without insurance," she said. "We're also trying to provide resources to help with spiritual and emotional support so people can move forward."
Hawkins said people who have been declined by FEMA should appeal it.
"Apply for a trailer on your property through direct housing or apply for a small business loan," she said. "Disaster loans have zero interest for one year."
Livingston said the mission of the organization is to find out what people still need.
"There are 2,600 households out there seeking help — what do we need to do so these families don't end up homeless?" Livingston said.
Cruz said the next step for the group would be to select officers and create committees for those who wish to get involved.
The next meeting is at 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 10 at United Way of South Sarasota County, 4242 S. Tamiami Trail, South Venice. It will also be available via Zoom.
For more information, call 941-484-4811 or visit:
