NORTH PORT — More than 145 residents and renters have shared their unmet needs since Hurricane Ian.

Volunteers with World Renew Disaster Services worked in North Port recently speaking to residents in need after hurricanes Ian and Nicole impacted South County. 


Hurricane victims can explain their unmet needs to help the Sarasota County long-term recovery group link them with services. The group has had fliers everywhere in the city, including the hurricane expo Saturday at the George Mullen Activity Center in North Port. 
   

