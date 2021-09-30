NORTH PORT — Tampa-based disc jockey Todd Schnitt announced on his morning radio show that he had breaking news.
He's offering $25,000 for anyone with information leading to the capture of Brian Laundrie.
"It's time to bag the laundry," Schnitt told his listeners. "It's time to step up and put my money where my mouth is."
Schnitt launched the reward to help law enforcement find Brian Laundrie, wanted on federal bank fraud charges after his girlfriend Gabby Petito, 22, went missing in Wyoming. She was later found dead in a campground in a national forest. Her death has been ruled a homicide.
Schnitt is one of a growing number of people and businesses to offer a reward for the 23-year-old Laundrie. On Sept. 23, the Boohoff Law in North Port offered $20,000 for information leading "directly to the exact whereabouts" of Laundrie.
On Sept. 17, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie reported their son, Brian Laundrie, missing. They told investigators he went to the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve near Venice on Sept. 14 and never returned.
On Sept. 22, a new donation grew to $30,000 after Jerry Torres, the Petito's neighbor and former CEO of Torres Advanced Enterprise Solution, announced a $5,000 reward. His donation was boosted by Venice resident Steve Moyer, former city of Sarasota deputy chief of police. Moyer said he's been in touch with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, North Port Police Department and the FBI.
"They are doing incredible information," Moyer told Fox News recently while talking about the reward. "There's more money being offered."
Moyer said in his 38 years in law enforcement, he's seen that having a large reward helps bring more information from the public.
"This is about justice for Gabby and all the victims of domestic violence," Moyer told Fox. "Laundrie may be hiding out there, but someone knows where he is. The family probably knows more information than they are sharing. The police aren't sharing everything they know."
Moyer said the FBI is doing DNA matching with several crime scenes as the couple lived in North Port. They traveled to New York in July and then lived out of the van for a couple of months while traveling out west.
"The main thing this is a national case with multiple crime scenes," Moyer told Fox. "It's important they gather as much information as they can to find this guy."
$50,000 bounties
Last week, Ryan Upchurch, a Nashville comedian and performer, posted videos on social media and said he had "$50,000 to add to what the (Boohoff) lawfirm was giving away. Go find Brian Laundrie."
"There's way too much false information every where that leads everyone in the wrong direction," he said in the video. "Stop listening to world news. Listen to your town news. You are more likely to know something before it happens and you are more likely to help figure something out and actually do something if your nose is in your own town."
A Utah businessman is offering $50,000 to find Laundrie.
Sean Whalen told a Utah television news station KSL-TV that he's a father, too, and Gabby's death is every father’s nightmare.
"Any child that’s taken, whether it's in a car accident or whether it’s murder, your heart goes out to those people," he told the KSL-TV. "All I need to know is that if it’s my nightmare it’s likely another father's nightmare."
Anybody with tips should call the FBI at 1-800-CALL FBI or tips.fbi.gov.
