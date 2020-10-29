State Sen. Joe Gruters, who represents Charlotte and Sarasota counties in Tallahassee, has proposed a bill creating scholarships that would help parents who are against school mask mandates pay for private schools.
Gruters said his proposal is in direct response to the mask mandate in Sarasota County Schools, but would apply to the entire state, wherever there is a mask mandate.
He calls his proposal “The Face Freedom Scholarship,” and it would be structured similar to the HOPE Scholarship, Gruters wrote in a Facebook post Thursday. The Hope Scholarship Program provides private school scholarships for students subjected to “violence or bullying at school,” according to the Florida Department of Revenue’s website.
Gruters said the measure will help families make decisions.
“With families, not elected officials and bureaucrats, being the best decision-makers for their children, I believe that all families should have choice in education — from deciding which academic programs best fit the needs of their children, to whether they believe their child should or should not be forced to wear a mask in school all day,” Gruters wrote.
Gruters said his proposal is not an “anti-mask legislation,” stating he often wears a mask. The legislation language would make it clear there is no ban on optional use of masks in schools.
“Instead, the Face Freedom Scholarship would simply empower families to make decisions that are best for their children and secure additional options to facilitate those decisions,” he wrote.
Gruters, a Republican, is running for re-election during the general election Nov. 3.
“This is another example of how my opponent wants to continue to funnel taxpayer money to special interest groups,” said his opponent, Democrat Katherine Norman. She said it not only goes against what scientists and public heath officials recommend, it hurts students by taking away funding for public schools.
“Again and again we see that elected leaders in our state like Senator Gruters are making choices that reflect fringe groups and special interests that disrupt our government through wasteful spending and dangerous practices — like not following scientific recommendations and simply wearing a mask during a pandemic.”
Many school districts in Florida require students to wear masks during school days and at school functions, including Charlotte and Sarasota counties.
But Sarasota County Schools are under pressure from a group of parents who have spoken out against the mandate, and have filed suit to overturn it.
This month, the Sarasota County School Board voted 3-2 to continue the district’s mask mandate through June 2021. The board also voted that Superintendent Brennan Asplen will provide COVID updates at every meeting.
“It sounds like the school district is intent on pushing the mask mandate as long as they can,” Gruters told The Sun.
”I was told someone on the board also publicly stated that it [the mandate] may go longer than this year,” Gruters said. “Add that to their refusal to point to a metric that would lead to sunsetting the policy, I’m not sure they have an end in sight, so I believe that we should give the parents some additional options.”
Sarasota County School Board chair Jane Goodwin said she has not yet seen the proposal.
“It is not a surprise since he enrolled his children in a private school at the beginning of the year where masks are not required,” Goodwin said. “Most private schools do require masks.”
“We are listening to scientists and doctors who tell us we will be wearing masks for the foreseeable future as Covid cases begin to increase,” she said.
In Sarasota County, there have been 9,552 resident cases and 340 resident deaths. The median age of the reported cases is 45, though 15-24 is the second highest reported cases by age group, according to the Florida Department of Health.
Since opening schools on Aug. 31, there have been 152 student positive cases in the district and 30 positive staff members. In the past 48 hours, five positive cases/isolations have been reported, with 44 contact traced/quarantines reported in the past two days.
“This is about freedom and choice. This is about allowing kids to be kids,” Gruters said.
Norman disagreed. “We can absolute achieve liberty and safety if we empathize with the most vulnerable among us, namely the children that entrust us with their safety and the school teachers that are working overtime to provide a quality education during an unbelievable crisis,” she said. “We need to invest in them, not take away necessary and vital resources.”
Gruters, who is also chairman of the Republican Party in Florida, has sent the proposal to bill drafting and hopes to officially file it soon, he said, adding that he will make it so the “Face Freedom Scholarship” would become law upon signing. The bill will still need to go through the legislative process in the upcoming session.
Email: brianna.kwasnik@yoursun.com
