NORTH PORT — A guitar prodigy who had taken instruction at a North Port music school performs in Arcadia next month.
Champ Jaxon, who is 10, is to play at Bulls & Bands on Sept. 4. The event features bull-fighting and bull riders, with country performer Mark Wills and The Champ Jaxon Band.
Jackson Champ Winkler, a Punta Gorda sixth-grader enrolled at Charlotte Preparatory School, got introduced to music by his parents, Nate and Ivey. The trio in 2014 had attended a southern rock festival in rural Florida, 3-year-old Champ strumming away on an air guitar, having the time of his very young life, said his father and the band's rhythm guitarist.
“And off he went,” Nate Winkler said, referring to his son's leap into music.
Jackson Winkler, who uses the stage name Champ Jaxon, began studying guitar at age 6. He currently receives guitar and vocal instruction at the Rock Box Music School in North Port.
The Champ Jaxon Band in recent months has played outside Florida, in Georgia and Nashville, Nate Winkler said.
“We're not exactly a country band,” he said of the performance at the Mosaic Arena in Arcadia. “But country (people) like rock and roll, too. We're really excited.”
DeSoto County is home to the Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo, billed as the oldest such event east of the Mississippi River. Its spring rodeo in March marks its 94th year. Bulls & Bands is an offshoot in its second year. It is hosted by the Arcadia Rodeo Association.
In performances at outdoor venues, Champ Jaxon will stroll with his guitar among visitors. Enthusiasm for the band gets so spirited, in fact, that after one gig a fan rushed Champ and “grabbed him like a teddy bear,” said Brent Adam, the drummer.
“Please put him down,” Adam said he told the woman. “He's not a stuffed animal … you shouldn't be touching other people's kids.”
Champ, Adam added, “looked at me and started laughing. We all watch over him, no one gets too close.”
