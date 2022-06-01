NORTH PORT — Who is better at putting the ax in the bullseye?
We'll find out when the Axe Haus in North Port hosts its Guns-n-Hoses ax-throwing fundraiser to benefit the North Port Police Officer's Association and the North Port Firefighters Benevolent Association.
Money raised at tournament will benefit both associations as members compete for bragging rights.
The free event is planned from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 11 at the Axe Haus, 7040 Sumter Crossing Blvd., North Port.
There will be door prizes, a food truck, fire truck tours, raffle baskets and a 50/50 raffle.
"One hundred percent of the proceeds go toward the benevolent associations … we won't receive a penny from this event," said Axe Haus owner Kevin Rouse. "We'll receive the good feeling it brings being able to provide such an event like this. The money raised goes to the community. The 'Shop with a Cop' annual program provides gifts for kids at Christmas."
Rouse served in the U.S. Coast Guard and formerly was a special operations firefighter/EMT for Charlotte County.
"This event holds such a special place in my heart because first responders sacrifice everything for their families and risk their own lives every day," he said.
Rouse, who experiences post traumatic stress disorder and has a service dog, said his business is a mixture of fun, socialization and it's also therapeutic.
"But it's cheaper than therapy," he said. "What I envision from this is a miniature parking lot block party. We will begin the event with the presentation of colors and the star spangled banner."
Dave Ingalls, EMS Battalion Chief for the North Port Fire Rescue District, is looking forward to competing against the police officers.
"When it comes to police and firefighters — everything is a competition," Ingalls said. "It should be a fun day."
The North Port Firefighters Benevolent Association puts the money to good use.
"We host toy drives and food drives and also help out with Kiwanis events for kids," Ingalls said. "We also have a critical funds account to help our staff who have experienced a long-term injury or illness."
Joe Fussell, executive commander at the North Port Police Department, said he hopes people will come out and support the family friendly event.
"Our mission is to care for the well-being of our members and our community," Fussell said. "We support 'Do The Right Thing' that Kiwanis sponsors as well as 'Operation Santa Surprise' where we pull unsuspecting drivers over and surprise them with Christmas gifts."
For more information, go to www.theaxehaus.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.