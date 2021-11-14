H2O Tropical Fish now open in North Port By SUE ERWIN Staff Writer Nov 14, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email H2O Tropical Fish is at 13325 Tamiami Trail, North Port. SUN PHOTO BY SUE ERWIN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mary and Mike Payton recently opened H2O Tropical Fish in North Port. SUN PHOTOs BY SUE ERWIN NORTH PORT — Mary and Mike Payton never had a fish tank in their home, but that didn’t stop Mary from wanting to learn more about caring for tropical fish.“I think tropical fish are so beautiful and colorful and I told my husband I wanted an aquarium.” Mary said.Mike was not so keen on the idea, but he gave it a try anyway. Beautiful discus fish for sale include Pigeon Blood Checkerboard, Golden Snakeskin, Blue Leopard, Blue Diamond and Sunburst. PHOTO BY SUE ERWIN “He was the builder and I was the nursery mom, taking care of the newly bred fish,” Mary said about their first tank. “Babies require more attention and more water changes.”From breeding to mechanics, the couple dove in with full force and continued to learn more about maintaining healthy fish tanks.“We just kept running with it.”Six months ago, they decided to sell their home in Illinois and move to North Port and open H2O Tropical Fish on Tamiami Trail north of Biscayne Drive.“We decided it was time for a change … I’ve been coming here since I was 8 years old,” Mary said. “I used to visit my grandparents here.”H2O Tropical Fish has more than 100 tanks in the store and stocks specialty saltwater and freshwater fish from all around the world.It took the couple just seven weeks to put the store together and they hosted a grand opening on Friday, Nov. 5.“We’re so excited and we love how clean and spacious our store is … we’ve received a lot of support from North Port. It’s been great.”A large koi pond sits in the middle of the store, a kind of serene centerpiece with a small waterfall that acts as an aerator.Mike offers custom installs, maintenance and experienced advice if you are just a beginner.“If we don’t have it in the store — we can find it for you,” he said.Norman Spector was one of the first customers in the store the night of the grand opening.“I am so glad they are here in North Port,” Spector said. “Now, I don’t have to drive to Sarasota or Fort Myers to get supplies.”The owners have plans to expand the aquatic pet store. There is a site next door that is vacant that they’re keeping an eye on.“We hope to grow our clean, happy, peaceful hobby here in the future,” Mary said. Mike Payton nets up a fish for a customer at the grand opening event. SUN PHOTO BY SUE ERWIN H2O Tropical Fish is at 13325 Tamiami Trail, North Port. For more information, call 941-681-2067. 