SOUTH VENICE - Hurricane season has arrived and if you plan on spending the next few months hosting parties at home or barbecuing and enjoying the outdoors with friends and family — the Hurricane Party virtual auction might just be what you need to get ready.
"We are so grateful for our amazing community partners who made this event possible," said Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County CEO Christina McCauley. "Thanks to our sponsors and donors, you can enjoy some fun bidding while helping a great cause."
The online Hurricane Party auction started Tuesday and will run through Monday.
From autographed sports memorabilia, food and drink gift certificates, event tickets, themed baskets and games, there is something for everyone.
"With so many great items to bid on, we can't wait for you to find something special," McCauley said.
"Proceeds from the fundraiser benefit Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County's program, helping to build energy-efficient homes and to provide affordable homeownership opportunities to qualifying, hardworking people in our community."
The highest and winning bidders will be notified automatically via text through GiveSmart, once bidding closes.
Individual emails will be sent out after to each auction item winner. All donations are final and non-refundable. Auction winners are required to make payment at the closing of the auction on Monday, June 20.
All bidders who win baskets that may contain alcohol must be at least 21 years old with a valid state issued identification to claim their prize.
Money raised from the Hurricane Party auction and fundraiser will benefit Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County.
