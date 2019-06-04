NORTH PORT — The idea of establishing a North Port Hall of Fame moved a stepped forward Monday.

The City Commission, after reviewing historic timelines and hall of fame displays in other cities, instructed the city’s Historic Advisory Board to begin a due diligence process and come up with a concept for a historic timeline/hall of fame proposal.

“This is a good time to think about this sort of thing,” North Port Information Officer Josh Taylor said. “We are considering a remodeling of City Hall’s first floor and the budgeting process is just ahead.”

Mayor Chris Hanks said he favors combining a historic timeline display with a hall of fame.

“I think that makes a lot of sense,” he said. “So people can see the important figures placed along the timeline.”

Vice Mayor Debbie McDowell said a lot of thought has to go into what — and who — make it onto the display.

“For example, do we put pictures on the wall, or names on a plaque? Do we list every commissioner the city has had? There are a lot of decisions — and history — here.”

Commissioner Vanessa Carusone said the commission should consider involving the public in determining important events in the history of North Port and may want to have a community workshop on the issue.

The commission then decided to ask the historic advisory board to explore the issue and consider having a joint meeting with the commission in the near future.

