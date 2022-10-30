featured Halloween trunk or treat in North Port Staff Report Oct 30, 2022 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Kinsley Thurston, 4, poses in a cutout at the trunk or treat on City Center Green in North Port. SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH North Port City Commissioner Alice White gives candy to one of about 3,000 children at the recent trunk or treat at City Center Green. SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH Cranberry Elementary School student Devon Jack, 5, shows off her costume at the Kiwanis Club table. SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NORTH PORT — North Port City Hall and City Center Green hosted its annual Halloween event on Friday. About 3,000 kids took part in the annual trunk or treat. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now FEMA giving temporary housing assistance to Sarasota, Hardee Newly homeless cope in Ian’s wake, some in cars awaiting shelter Deannexation returns to agenda Sarasota man sentenced to 23 years for Ponzi scheme Open Warm Mineral Springs soon, residents tell city Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now FEMA giving temporary housing assistance to Sarasota, Hardee Newly homeless cope in Ian’s wake, some in cars awaiting shelter Deannexation returns to agenda Sarasota man sentenced to 23 years for Ponzi scheme Open Warm Mineral Springs soon, residents tell city
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.