NORTH PORT — Who doesn't like a parade?
Addi French was still deciding that minutes after a dozen or so cars and police vehicles passed her family's North Port home, the occupants in goofy glasses waving and yelping as drivers beeped car horns in celebrating the youngster's seventh birthday.
Welcome to the new normal, where we still do birthdays and weddings, but from a safe distance.
Addi's family had turned to social media to make Tuesday's birthday special for the 7-year-old, a bouncy kid enjoying a sort of role reversal — the parade waving back at her.
But what started as a handful of people turned into a crazy thing, with everyone there tired of the lockdown, school closed and classmates unable to do normal birthday party stuff.
Lining up down the street before the parade were North Port police Sgt. Scott Miranda and homeless liaison Officer Erin Finnegan, others with Miranda's Community Policing Unit, two or three police SUVs, kids frozen out of Addi's Lamarque Elementary, their moms, little people hanging from car windows and sunroofs.
There was Commissioner Jill Luke, her car with its "North Port Proud" sticker and festooned in whirlythings, Jim Callison, a family friend who had invited his buddies, a hodgepodge of others with glittery signs and streamers.
The premise was Addi and her siblings and her dad and some others went out in the front yard to blow some soap bubbles. She had no idea what was coming.
And then the convoy, police sirens wailing, paraded by the French home as Addi gathered herself to step forward, grin and wave.
“It's great to bring a smile and happiness on a little girl's birthday,” Luke said.
Was the parade fun, Addi was asked?
“Guess so,” she replied, looking to her mother to perhaps decode her feelings.
“She's a little overwhelmed,” Nikki French said, explaining that she had wanted a normal birthday party but that close proximity of kids and their folks wasn't smart.
In an aside, French, founder of Clara's Clubhouse, a nonprofit for kids with sensory learning issues, whispered that Addi was thrilled with the unusual birthday present.
“When this blows over,” she said of the excitement, “she'll be very grateful.”
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
