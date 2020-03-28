Happy faces in North Port, sewer lid artwork 'makes everyone smile'

Village at Riverwalk homeowners Lani Ruch and Doug Ruch like the happy look at their North Port resort. It makes the couple smile, important in these times.

NORTH PORT — Insurance people with their pencils and calculators made the demands.

So why not have fun with it, said Millie Hubbard, property manager at the Village of Riverwalk 55-and-up resort in North Port.

Underwriters wanted park sewer lids painted for safety. Riverwalk's handyman decided that with the coronavirus and his primary task, why not stroke yellow happy faces on roadway lids in the 221-unit park off Tamiami Trail.

An idea to which Hubbard eagerly agreed.

“Given the circumstances out there today,” she said of the virus and fears, “making people smile, well, then we've accomplished our goal.”

A guy named Harvey Ball is credited with the modern smiley face. By coincidence, he worked for an insurance company and was asked in the 1960s for something to lift staff morale. He got $45 for the design now used to emote on our cellphones, or to finger draw on dirty car windows.

Jerry Wish, maintenance supervisor at the manufactured home park in North Port, was similarly motivated, his boss said. Riverwalk is, after all, an idyllic few acres of pond fountains, nature trails and gorgeous trees with squirrels chasing one another. The place is such an oasis you wonder that this hadn't happened when homeowners took possession of the park in 2010.

Stepping near sewer lids in the roadway, locals couldn't help grin themselves, said Doug Ruch, a homeowner observing a smiley face Friday.

“They try hard to keep us entertained,” he said of management. “It's kind of nice.”

“It's wonderful,” added park resident Peggy Kostyshyn. “It makes everyone smile. And we need that right now.”

Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com

