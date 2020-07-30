NORTH PORT — A form of political harassment … or residents keeping an eye on their elected officials?
How we track a politician's behavior depends on who gets asked.
In North Port Commissioner Chris Hanks' case, for example, citizen complaints against him filed with a state commission are more about public humiliation, he insisted Thursday, or legalizing “personal agendas. That's what they do.”
The Florida Ethics Commission this week found "no probable cause" in a citizen complaint against Hanks filed in 2019. He termed the matter a "system for harassment.”
"Imagine if I could just focus” on his job, he added.
But those filing the complaint against elected officials see it as their civic duty to track them.
The argument of political witch hunts or stalking, said Bill Goetz, who had filed an ethics complaint against Hanks, “that's pretty ridiculous. I'm not running for office. And when an elected official utilizes his position for his financial gain, I'm simply pointing it out.”
The Florida Ethics Commission this week determined “no probable cause” in the matter involving Hanks. Goetz's complaint filed with the commission in 2019 alleged that Hanks as a North Port commissioner had voted on an issue benefiting him and his business partners. Goetz is a historian and member with the city’s Historical and Cultural Advisory Board and a self-appointed watchdog.
The state's ruling on the Hanks complaint read: “No probable cause was found to believe North Port Mayor and City Commissioner Christopher Hanks violated the Ethics Code by voting on matters he knew would cause gain or loss to his business associate.” Hanks was mayor at the time.
Politics and citizenship can be like oil and water. Benjamin Franklin, in fact, once grumbled that “…when you assemble a number of men to have the advantage of their joint wisdom, you inevitably assemble with those men, all their prejudices, their passions, their errors of opinion, their local interests, and their selfish views.”
But with social media's loose rules and our greater resources to track politicians, watchdogs have lost their innocence, said Vanessa Carusone, a North Port commissioner who had survived campaign complaints in a long career that ends in November.
One of nearly two dozen, she said, stuck: failure to attach disclaimers on campaign literature.
“There's a huge shift” in the conduct between constituents and those serving them, she said. “They treat you like crap … and get away with it.”
Carusone said politicians work at a disadvantage: citizen complaints trigger gag orders; no such rules exist for the person filing one, she said.
“(You) lose a lot of rights as a public officer,” she said. “It's impossible to defend yourself. And even if (you're) cleared … that story goes inside (newspapers) on page 700. The damage is already done.”
Conni Brunni, a watchdog keeping close tabs on city spending and other issues, in 2014 had filed a successful ethics complaint against North Port's former city attorney.
But frivolous or serial filings with the state are counterproductive, she said.
“I am vehemently opposed,” she said, “to a legitimate process being used as a political weapon.”
Hanks, running for a seat with the Sarasota County Commission in August's primary election and who has a pending complaint for self-funding his campaign, shakes off his detractors.
“There's no form of recourse," he said. "But I'm not the kind of person to give in."
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
