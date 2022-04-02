NORTH PORT — On April 22, 1996, residents at Harbor Cove learned their community was about to be sold.
The homeowners board held a meeting to figure out if the people who lived in the manufactured home community could buy it, converting it into a resident-owned.
They decided to give it a try.
On Jan. 9, 1997 the board agreed to pay $18.1 million to purchase the park. To show good faith, they raised enough for “earnest money” and went on a quest to raise funds.
This week, residents of the park celebrated 25 years of being an independently owned community.
To celebrate, a park committee organized the large party.
More than 500 people converged in and around the clubhouse to munch on hot dogs, chips, coleslaw, cupcakes and enjoy live music by the pool.
Current Harbor Cove President Mark McGrath stayed busy giving away raffle prizes.
“Our residents donated door prizes and we bought some gift cards,” said Sue Hanson, one of the organizers.
Lyle Erfourth, president of the park in 1997 when the transition was made, was honored by choosing the first cupcake from a table with more than 500 desserts.
He saluted his neighbors with a big smile and a toasted them with his cupcake.
Another former president read a poem that was written in 2007 and published in the North Port Sun titled “We Did It.”
“This is a very important celebration to honor the community,” Mary Monroe said. “The owners were raising our rent constantly in the 1990s and they were forcing people out. They couldn’t afford to stay.”
Harbor Cove is maxed out with 805 homes on 190 acres, according to park manager Tom Fastiggi.
It is a 55-and-older community and has a 90-slip marina as well as two heated pools, a hot tub, tennis and pickleball courts, and offers many clubs and classes. There is also an activities center.
