Sally Nelson with Grandmothers Club

Sally Nelson with Grandmothers Club giving a $1000 check to North Port Recreation Center to use for swimming lessons and day camps for needy applicants.

Kathy El Gohary of Grandmothers Club and Janet Carillon

Kathy El Gohary of Grandmothers Club gives a gift and $500 to Janet Carillon of North Port Services.

NORTH PORT — The Grandmothers Club in Harbor Isles held a silent auction in March to raise money for disadvantaged youth in North Port.

Joyce Lee, vice president of the club, said the fundraiser was supported by many of the residents at Harbor Isles.


   
