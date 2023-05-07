NORTH PORT — The Grandmothers Club in Harbor Isles held a silent auction in March to raise money for disadvantaged youth in North Port.
Joyce Lee, vice president of the club, said the fundraiser was supported by many of the residents at Harbor Isles.
"We also had six local businesses participate," Lee said. "We raised $5,000 to be used for the education, recreation, and the hygiene for children in need."
Lee said the club is also working closely with Glenallen Elementary School supporting various programs and needs as well as North Port High School.
"We are also working with North Port Aquatic Center to sponsor swimming lessons and opportunities for day camps for youth," Lee said. "Harbor Isles is made up of many people that come for the winter season, but when approached to raise money for needy children in North Port, they stepped up to the plate to financially help. Just one example of our snowbirds giving back to their winter community."
The club has 65 members and was started about 15 years ago, with the mission to help children.
"My career was in special education, so I'm very passionate about helping needy kids," Lee said. "So the fact that this little community raised $5,000 for kids makes me want to shine a light on them."
The club also collects donations for the Back Pack Angels in North Port, a group that distributes family bags and backpacks providing everyday essentials.
"We also give Christmas gifts and Easter baskets each year for kids in the foster care system," Kathy Seeman said.
Seeman has been a resident at Harbor Isles for two years and is a new member of the club.
"I am not a grandmother so I was not interested until my friend Joyce invited me to a meeting," Seeman said. "I have never belonged to quite an organized, organization in my life. I was surprised as to how involved the members are in the community."
