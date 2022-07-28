At the recent groundbreaking of HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital's new emergency center due to open in Port Charlotte next spring, are, from left: Stormy Dulovich, chief nursing officer; Vicky Boyette, emergency room director; Michael Ehrat, CEO; Dr. George Ruggiero, chief medical officer; Dr. Mark Callman, board of trustees member; Jessica Hoge, assistant administrator; and Ryan Baker, facilities director.
An artist's rendering of what HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital's 10,820 square foot emergency center will look like when completed in the spring of 2023. The ER facility will be several miles north of the hospital's location on Olean Boulevard. The emergency room center will be at 150 Tamiami Trail, north of the KIA dealership, in Port Charlotte near North Port.
PHOTO PROVIDED
PORT CHARLOTTE — HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital is getting a new emergency center with 11 bays, and it will be open next spring, spokesperson Alexandria Benjamin said.
The hospital broke ground Tuesday on its planned 10,820-square-foot facility at 150 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte, north of KIA of Port Charlotte, near North Port.
The emergency center will be a part of HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital and will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with full-service emergency services including laboratory, X-rays, CT scanning and ultrasound, according to the hospital's announcement.
"We are excited to expand our emergency services into North Port, Port Charlotte, and surrounding communities," Fawcett CEO Michael Ehrat stated.
"HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital continues to grow to meet the needs of the communities we serve to help ensure residents can receive quality health care services close to home," he said.
HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital is at 21298 Olean Boulevard in Port Charlotte, off Tamiami Trail. HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital is a 253-bed, full service acute care hospital serving Charlotte County and surrounding communities since 1975.
Its specialties include 24-hour emergency care, an accredited cancer program, comprehensive stroke center, a nationally accredited orthopedic and spine center, cardiovascular surgery program, minimally invasive and robotic surgery, wound and hyperbaric medicine, sports and rehabilitation services and more, according to the news release.
