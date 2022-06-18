The start of summer on June 21 is still a few days away, but much of Southwest Florida is under a heat advisory for Saturday, issued by the National Weather Service on Friday afternoon.
“When the temperatures reach 90 or above, with a ‘feels like’ temperature of 107-112, that requires a heat advisory announcement,” said Christianne Pearce, meteorologist at the NWS office in Ruskin.
The advisory is in place from 2 — 8 p.m. Saturday for all of Sarasota and DeSoto counties, including Venice, Englewood, North Port and Arcadia.
Oddly, the advisory didn’t include Charlotte County or Punta Gorda, where forecasts show a predicted heat index of up to 107 degrees today.
The heat will be “dangerous” in the afternoon on Saturday, according ABC7 meteorologist John Scalzi.
People who are out working, exercising or celebrating Junteenth or Father’s Day should take precautions.
“We’ll be looking at high heat indexes again,” Scalzi said. “If you have to work outside — take it easy and stay hydrated. Wear light-colored and loose-fitted clothing and take frequent breaks.”
HOT ALL OVER
Heat in Florida this time of year is nothing new, however the rest of the United States and several parts of Europe and Asia are experiencing extremely high temperatures in recent days.
Soaring temperatures, high humidity and little wind in recent days led to the heat-related deaths of 2,000 head of cattle in Kansas, where temperatures reached 100 late last week, according to the Associated Press.
“This was a true weather event — it was isolated to a specific region in southwestern Kansas,” said A.J. Tarpoff, a cattle veterinarian with Kansas State University. “Yes, temperatures rose, but the more important reason why it was injurious was that we had a huge spike in humidity … and at the same time wind speeds actually dropped substantially, which is rare for western Kansas.”
This week, a heat advisory has been in place for the Midwest and South, stretching all the way eastward to the South Carolina shoreline, covering an area that is home to roughly a third of the country’s population, the AP reported.
FORECAST HERE: MORE HEAT
In Southwest Florida, it’s expected to be 90 degrees by noon Saturday, with clouds and storms rolling in around 2 p.m. east of Interstate 75, forecasters say.
Mariners will want to be cautious of sunset storms over the Gulf waters.
Rain chances will increase a bit on Sunday.
“The rain might keep temps a little bit cooler — so that may be our saving grace on Sunday — but it will still be hot,” Pearce said.
Gerald Huard, public information officer at Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County, said the best resource residents have to keep up with the most current information is www.ready.gov/heat#during.
Check on family members, seniors and neighbors during extreme heat, Huard said.
“Never leave children or pets in a closed car,” Huard said. “Consider pet safety. If they are outside, make sure they have plenty of cool water and access to comfortable shade. Asphalt and dark pavement can be very hot to your pet’s feet. It’s best to keep them indoors as much as possible.”
