NORTH PORT — Fines are piling up for the builders and land owners in North Port who illegally chop trees and clear-cut underbrush.
The judge at Thursday’s code enforcement hearing, for instance, imposed $2,500 penalties on two such violators, hit a repeat offender with $1,000 fines on each of four parcels. That builder in May was smacked with another $4,000 in fines.
A representative for D.R. Horton at Thursday’s code hearing apologized as each $1,000 fine was imposed by Hearing Officer James E. Toale, the judge at North Port code hearings.
Brian Little with Horton said the firm “thought this was the right thing to do,” in clearing underbrush with a pending permit. “(We) learned that we’re not … trying to do anything wrong.”
Code enforcement’s job ensures orderliness — mow the grass, fix windows and get a permit for that pool.
But reality and rules in code enforcement can differ. At hearings, pages of people skirting or outright breaking the rules are handled. On Thursday at city hall, violator check-in delayed the morning hearing by 10 minutes. Toale is normally prompt as a passenger train.
“City staff stands at the podium over here,” Toale, in a black robe, pointed as the session started, violators clutching paperwork and taking an oath to testify truthfully. His decisions are final.
“We kind of have a builder who may or may not have done things out of order,” he said in the first hearing that involved Horton. He then proceeded to levy $4,000 in fines.
“I think the word is out,” he said in fining another violator the $2,500 maximum for unpermitted land-clearing.
While code violators are a fraction of North Port, the effects spread like spilled wine. City commissioners, in fact, had budgeted a fifth enforcement officer. North Port police had also wanted funding for an environmental officer. Illegal land-clearing in this instance would overlap the two departments.
An uptick in reports of sloppy neighbors partly explains 12 pages of violations on Thursday’s agenda, Mayor Jill Luke said.
“There’s so much going on, we’re behind,” she said, adding that North Port is studying a moratorium on underbrush clearing in the March 1 to June 30 scrub-jay mating season. Environmentalists had insisted builders will cut corners to speed the construction process, applying for underbrush cutting permits and skirting the more costly and time-consuming land-clearing application, for instance.
North Port code enforcement next convenes in August. City hall is at 4970 City Hall Blvd.
