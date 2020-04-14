NORTH PORT — At last count, 120 or so homeless lived in North Port.
And there are probably more. Word got around of a federal census in February and transient camps and homeless hangouts were mysteriously emptied, according to census-takers combing the city.
But while North Port's homeless numbers are comparatively small, there were concerns in February, however. Tackling the issue Tuesday, commissioners agree to spend money to fund a case manager's position. The city's $20,000 contribution is matched by the Gulf Coast Community Foundation and a $10,000 United Way grant.
That yet-to-be named person will outreach to the homeless, link them to services, work the system to find help, track their progress and file regular updates. A full-time job working from the city's Social Services office, the case manager would also partner with the police department's HOT, or Homeless Outreach Team, Sarasota County and Florida, community and veteran groups, nonprofits and churches, anyone and everyone able to help.
The case manager would work with North Port police officer and HOT's Erin Finnegan. Part of her job as homeless liaison is keeping tabs on their safety. But she could be helping a homeless person and get called to another emergency, said North Port's vice mayor Jill Luke, a hiccup that can throw things off. A full-time advocate would be focused, directing the homeless out of the cycle, she said, to family, housing, abuse/substance and mental health counseling, to missing or unknown benefits.
A full-time case manager “would make everything so much better” for North Port's homeless, Luke said.
The case worker would be employed by the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, get stationed at the city's offices on Outreach Way. A performance evaluation would come after the first year, which could begin in June.
