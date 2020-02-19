NORTH PORT — Leadership North Port’s Class of 2020 wants to help improve security for the Child Protection Center in North Port.
The Leadership class, which is a program of the North Port Chamber of Commerce, is starting its fundraising campaign by selling raffle tickets for three large gift baskets.
The “Wagon of Cheer” holds bottles of liquor, wine, wine glasses, and more, valued at around $500. A “Spa Basket” contains a variety of beauty items, massage and yoga gift certificates for places around the community, valued at $650. Lastly, a “Man-sket” is a wheelbarrow filled with power tools, painting supplies, hand tools and gift cards.
This is the Leadership class’ initial fundraiser to raise seed money for their larger event in May, to benefit the Child Protection Center. One ticket for the basket raffle is $5, or three for $10. Ticket buyers choose which basket they would like to take a chance on.
Those interested in purchasing tickets may do so from any member of the current leadership class, or by calling the North Port Chamber of Commerce at 941-564-3040.
The Leadership class will also be selling tickets at the Public Works Road-E-O from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the city’s Public Works Facility, 1100 N. Chamberlain Blvd., North Port. Raffle winners will be selected March 13, and the drawings will be live on the Leadership Class’ Facebook page.
Leadership North Port is a series of city-wide programs designed to enhance participants awareness of our community and its needs by examining how leadership in the historical, geographical, educational, economic, governmental and cultural segments work together to perpetuate and advance the North Port community and its citizens, according to the North Port Chamber’s website.
For more information about the Leadership North Port class, or to see the baskets and get updates on future events, visit facebook.com/LeadershipNorthPort2019/. For more about the Child Protection Center, visit www.cpcsarasota.org.
