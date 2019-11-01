NORTH PORT — The toys are starting to trickle in for the North Port's 2019 Toys for Tots campaign.
That's the good news.
The bad news is that volunteers are desperately needed to sort, collect and prepare packages for toys to be distributed to children for the holidays. And they could use a lot more toys.
"We have 3,000 square feet of space donated for our operation," said Walter Alexander, co-coordinator for Toys for Tots in Sarasota County. "But the truth is, we need a lot more toys and we need people to help us sort them."
Requests for toys have already been received from 70 families, he said.
This year, the operation is located at 13355 Tamiami Trail. Jeff Price, a local chiropractor, donated the space.
"The boxes (for collection) are going out," Alexander said. "You'll see them at Publix, at restaurants and offices. "Please consider putting a toy or two in them."
Requests are coming in through sarasota-fl.toysfortots.org. "We really need toys for the newborns to 5 years of age group," he said. "We give toys to children up to age 14."
"We are stretched thin this year," Alexander said. "We need more toys and especially need volunteers to help get them ready for the children."
To reach Alexander, call 941-661-6050 or call the office at 941-226-5884.
Email: tom.harmening@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.