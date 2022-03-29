NORTH PORT — A handful took the oath Tuesday, but it's not enough, as North Port needs more police recruits.
A hot economy, cop-related protests, weird shifts, a paramilitary lifestyle and the dangers keep head-hunters on their toes, sources tracking such things report.
The country, in fact, will have some 70,000 police openings each year in the next decade. Fire departments have the same issue.
But the state's quick-growing population also hurts, as departments such as North Port's race to keep up. The competition is keen and tough. The city of Sanford, for instance, sponsors cadets, covering tuition at police schools.
To meet its quotas, North Port has a police officer assigned to recruitment.
Its public outreach division recruits on social media platforms, at police academies, schools, trade publications and clubs for military veterans and other departments, spokesperson Josh Taylor.
Anywhere prospects are mined, he said, following Tuesday's event at police headquarters.
The event was ceremonial, as COVID had halted such events.
North Port has seven officer openings on its 120-person force, but will need more as people move here. Starting pay is around $51,000, more with experience.
Salaries got bumped recently as candidates took jobs with better-paying counties, left Florida or stayed long enough to train, then jump ship.
North Port had since re-positioned itself, Taylor said, with “lots of opportunity for advancement” and extra pay. “We can't fall behind.”
Yet, other obstacles arise in the policing trade, commanders reluctantly admit: Not everyone is cut out for the job. While rookie washouts are less than 5%, it is demoralizing.
The reality of police work isn't TV dramas or video games, North Port Deputy Chief Chris Morales said, or that “90% is investigating and documenting,” he said.
“It's a lot of paperwork, not a slam-dunk like the movies, not all action-packed,” he said.
And there's the dying, civilian resentment, odd hours, violence, internal politics, people's insensitivity and darkness that challenge even hardened cops, with burnout at some 15% of any police department.
A small number of the country's 17,000 agencies offer help to address the problem, research indicates.
Some 5-7% are deemed “crispy critters,” according to the U.S. Department of Justice, meaning total burnout. There were 239 officer suicides in 2019, more than deaths in the line of duty, according to Police Chief magazine. And the police divorce rate runs at 60-75%, according to one Arkansas study.
Civilian rates hover at 50%.
Still, the highs of police life sweeten the bad stuff, Morales said, retelling the story of a woman he'd met as a North Port detective.
Years earlier, he had arrested an older man in a relationship with the then underage girl.
“She was mad at me for years,” Morales said.
Her perspective changed, though.
“'I was too young (for the man),' she said. 'And I thank you for that. It changed my life.'
"That's the stuff that's rewarding. We're warriors and guardians. It's a fluid and dynamic life.”
North Port public safety details are at cityofnorthport.com.
