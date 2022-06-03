NORTH PORT — An old SUV has new life as a police recruiting poster.

With the ongoing demand for new officers, dispatchers and clerks, North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison approved the cruiser wrapped in a body graphic as a rolling billboard.

The Chevrolet Tahoe and an outreach person with job applications drives around to job fairs, schools, parades, festivals and to police training academies to find staff, he said.

One of the country’s fastest-growing cities, North Port needs to fill slots in the patrol division, dispatching and property evidence. The department’s 118-member unit needs about a dozen new people. The city’s Fire Rescue division also scoops up recruits by the handful.

“You need every advantage,” Garrison said.

North Port police match what the city itself is doing. City government is jumping into job fairs — three so far this year. Potential workers are marched through interviews, with drug tests given and a criminal history check started.


Clearing those, the city makes an offer — the entire process can be completed in just a few hours.

What used to take a month now happens in a day.

Like any job, finding police recruits is a new world. The department’s spokesman Josh Taylor will visit a diner and see something in a food-server, he said, a concise communication skill that could translate to dispatching, a job requiring a clear head under pressure.

The department’s officers often talk about a career with those they deem candidates for such work, he said.

The recruitment vehicle will “pique a lot of curiosity,” he said. “It’s a competitive world right now.”

