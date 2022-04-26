NORTH PORT — Job seekers heard the message loud and clear Tuesday: We want you.
That was the rallying cry at the North Port Suncoast Technical College campus, where Sun News Media sponsored a job fair.
Southwest Florida recruiters — hailing from the medical, health care, education, recreation, nonprofit, government and business worlds — came with their hiring pitches, handouts and swag.
The job fair was to supply candidates to employers scrambling for them.
In a post-COVID world, the country's jobless rate is low, about 3.6%.
Employers need staff in the skilled trades — plumbers, carpenters, welders, electricians and techies/graphics — as well as health care, hospitality and sales. Professions such as teachers, pilots, public safety workers, drivers, wastewater specialists and media were also in the mix.
Jamille Byrd, director of Talent Acquisition with the Sarasota Memorial Health Care System, the county's largest private employer with some 8,900 workers, said the hospital recruits could start in an entry patient safety attendant role, for example, with limitless expectations beyond that, she said, adding that candidates of every age are sought.
“We have to grow our own,” Byrd said of Sarasota Memorial's practice of promoting from within and, in some instances, covering tuition and educational expenses. “Employers have to think creatively.”
Tuesday was also about presenting options to students at Suncoast Technical College, as well as anyone outside the school seeking a career or a fresh start, said David Hyde, marketing manager Sun News Media's Florida division, which is affiliated with Adams Publishing Group, the parent company and owner of The Daily Sun.
“And it's easier when you put the general public — in our case, subscribers — before them,” he said.
Tuesday's job fair was a first sponsorship for Sun News Media, as well as the first hosting opportunity for Suncoast Technical College since COVID's shutdowns, said Micah Crosby, the trade school's marketing director.
Virtual job fairs in the pandemic would fall flat, as getting candidates online was a tougher sell. In-person recruiting Tuesday, on the other hand, was seamless, “allowing our students to network, our teachers to connect with industry,” she said.
A trio of teens visited the MarineMax booth, where Tyler Choyke pitched careers in boating.
“You guys can train me … and stuff?” one boy asked.
“It depends,” said Choyke, general manager at MarineMax outlets in Venice and Cape Haze, adding in an aside that the national firm is in expansion mode. “We're always looking, always recruiting.”
“Definitely something I'm looking into,” Cole Cawthorne, a North Port High senior, said of marine or the automotive trades should college plans fall short of his career dreams.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.