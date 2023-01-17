SARASOTA — Sarasota County School Board members took the first steps Tuesday night toward finding both an interim superintendent and also a new superintendent to lead the district. 

In December, following two contentious meetings, School Board members agreed to a separation agreement with Brennan Asplen, who had been hired in August 2021, as superintendent.


Acting Superintendent Chris Renouf

Chris Renouf, an assistant superintendent with Sarasota County Schools, is the district’s new acting superintendent
1
0
0
0
1

Load comments