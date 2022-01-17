NORTH PORT — Chilly weather has put Cheryl Reber in a tough spot. Her 100 Church is a cold weather shelter and accepts the homeless when temps dip into the 40s.
But someone had to sit with the women, as the men are housed overnight in another church room. Men stay with them. All volunteers remain awake, alert for overnight issues that may arise.
But women volunteers are hard to find, Reber said, as congregants and friends put out the word Monday, that network hopefully producing one or two candidates.
“It's not easy,” Reber said.
It's the church's first instance of requiring a woman chaperone to safeguard homeless women. But the church in two years had expanded its homeless outreach, serving a 5 p.m. supper every day.
Slowly more people came, until 10-20 regulars began arriving, including a handful of women. Fifty men and women, kids and a dog arrived for Christmas.
Volunteer cooks make the meals, the small church at supper solemn, as hungry people gobbled perhaps the day's only square meal. Yet it is quietly festive as any communal feast.
The church's status as a North Port cold weather shelter, however, presented different challenges, including segregating the men and women arriving overnight to keep warm. They bring their own things, camp out on the floor.
A call to action was likely to produce a volunteer, though who and what to expect was agonizing, said Reber, who had endured a busted freezer and the loss of storage for a small food and clothing pantry the church runs.
Again, volunteers stepped up.
“It is stressful,” said Debbie Miller, who directs the meals program at 100 Church.
Cold shouldn't limit sheltering, Reber added, as Sunday was crummy but warm enough to not trigger a sheltering alert.
"Honestly, it would have been better to open this weekend," she said. "It was pretty miserable."
100 Church, which holds regular services, is at 14525 Tamiami Trail, unit 8, North Port. Cheryl and Ron Reber can be reached at 941-815-8256.
