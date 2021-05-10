NORTH PORT — When they see a need, they get to work.
Sue and Steve Lord are making sure students at Atwater Elementary School in North Port are fed daily and have decent shoes on their feet.
Together, along with a handful of volunteers, they run a food pantry and schedule distribution events at the school twice a month.
Parents can drive up, pop open the trunk and within minutes they leave with bags and boxes of food.
Last week, the team packaged up bags of meat and boxes of produce and non-perishables from All Faiths Food Bank at the school.
Teachers and students volunteer their time to package the food and distribute it to the parents.
"We usually prepare enough for about 100 families," Steve said.
Backpack Angels supply hygiene kits for families.
"Some parents don't have access to transportation and the nearest store is miles away," Sue said. "We provide this service so they don't think they are forgotten."
In the morning of distribution day, students from fifth-grade classes, including the one Steve teaches, head to the food pantry room at the school and start an assembly line to package the food. Staples like cereal, peanut butter and jelly, and nonperishable food make up the bulk of the pantry.
"It takes the kids about an hour to fill them in the morning and we are outside the school near the bus loop to give them out from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.," Sue said. "The whole school takes part in volunteering."
And Sue makes sure no family that needs help is turned away. If a parent cannot get to the school during that time, she will see to it that food is available at the front desk of the school at a pre-arranged time.
"We also get donations from people," Sue said. "Gran Paradisio in Wellen Park does regular food drives and brings us food."
Sue works in the media center at the school, while Steve is in the classroom.
When Sue realized some of the students had worn out shoes with holes in them, she took action.
"I received a $25,000 grant and I stretched it as far as I possibly could," she said.
She partnered with Famous Footwear in North Port to coordinate the use of coupons and sales to purchase 1,000 pairs of shoes.
The shoes were available for kids in North Port who needed them.
Sue and Steve also manage a clothing closet at Atwater Elementary where students can come and get things they need.
"We don't know what's going on at home," Sue said. "After years of working here, the students know me. They'll come to me and tell me if they're hungry or if they need shoes, and they know I will help them."
Sue was named Citizen of the Year in North Port in 2012.
Steve was a para-jumper in the military before he became an elementary school teacher.
"Out of the 28 places we have lived, North Port was the easiest to plug into," Steve said.
Sue is the oldest of 8 siblings, and took on the role of helping to raise her younger siblings after her dad died.
"I've always had a 'take control and get things done' kind of personality," she said.
"We've been married for 45 years," Steve said. "When we see a problem we take action to fix it."
If you would like to help, All Faiths Food Bank will match every dollar donated through May 15. Go to www.allfaithsfoodbank.org for more information.
